Russian tourist killed in N4 attack identified as embassy assists wife

The Russian tourist shot dead during an attack on the N4 on November 5 has been identified as Anatoly Nizovtsev.

The Russian Embassy in South Africa confirmed that Nizovtsev, born in 1960, and his wife, Elena Nizovtseva, born in 1964, had arrived in Johannesburg earlier that day and were travelling towards Kruger National Park for a holiday.

At approximately 22:00, the couple was forced to stop in the Ekandustria area, reportedly to change a tyre.

According to the embassy, they were attacked by unidentified assailants after getting out of their vehicle.

The attackers robbed the couple of their personal belongings before opening fire on Nizovtsev. He sustained fatal gunshot wounds and died at the scene. His body was subsequently taken to a mortuary.

The embassy said Nizovtseva was staying at a hotel in Pretoria. Her condition was assessed as satisfactory and she did not require hospitalisation.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Isaac Mudau previously confirmed that she had sustained an injury to her left eye.

The embassy’s consular section remains in close contact with Nizovtseva and is assisting with arrangements for her husband’s cremation, the transportation of his ashes to Russia and her return home as soon as possible.

Nizovtsev was formally identified on November 9, with the relevant documentation completed at a South African police station.

The embassy said cremation would take place once the necessary arrangements had been finalised and a funeral services provider selected.

South African authorities were providing assistance to the Russian side, according to the embassy, which said it continued to monitor the situation closely.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that no arrests have been made.

“The investigations are ongoing and no one has been arrested at this stage,” Mudau said in an update on November 10.

Bronkhorstspruit SAPS previously confirmed that officers found Nizovtsev’s body with multiple gunshot wounds after receiving a shooting complaint at about 22:00 at Onverwaght.

First Care Emergency reported that the couple’s vehicle had allegedly been spiked while travelling eastbound near Ekandustria. According to its incident report, the husband stopped to change the damaged tyre when the couple was attacked.

The emergency service recorded receiving the call at 22:44 and arriving at 23:03. Nizovtsev was declared dead at the scene.

Police have opened a murder docket. Police also added that the allegation that the couple’s vehicle was spiked would form part of the investigation.

Also read: Russian tourist shot and killed, wife injured in N4 attack en route to Kruger National Park

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