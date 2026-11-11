Police probe spate of cellphone crimes at Menlyn Park

Police are investigating a string of cellphone thefts and robberies reported at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre.

Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed that several cellphone-related cases had been reported at the shopping centre this year and were being investigated.

According to Van Dyk, the reported incidents include cellphone theft, robbery and lost devices.

“Perpetrators often take advantage of shoppers who are distracted or unaware of their surroundings,” said Van Dyk.

Police have confirmed that various suspects have been arrested in connection with reported incidents.

Profiling suspects

Van Dyk said investigators thoroughly profile arrested suspects to establish whether they are linked to other crimes or wanted in connection with outstanding cases.

“The process also helps police determine suspects’ status and prepare to oppose bail applications where appropriate.”

He said Brooklyn Police Station is investigating reported cellphone-related cases at Menlyn Park.

Van Dyk said police treated all reported incidents and emerging crime trends in the Menlyn area with urgency to identify those responsible.

Advice to shoppers

He urged shoppers to remain focused and cautious when visiting the shopping centre and other public spaces.

Van Dyk advised residents and visitors not to leave their belongings where they can easily be reached by others.

Police also warned shoppers against allowing strangers to use their cellphone devices and advised them not to carry their phones in their back pockets.

They point out that keeping valuables secure and avoiding unnecessary distractions while using cellphones in busy public areas can help reduce the risk of becoming a target.

Rekord approached Menlyn Park Shopping Centre for comment on the reported incidents, security measures in place and whether management had received complaints from shoppers.

However, the shopping centre had not responded by the time of publication. Once a response is received it will be added to the article.

Police said investigations into the reported cellphone-related crimes were continuing.

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