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Two seriously injured in Centurion head-on collision

Two people were seriously injured and a third sustained minor injuries in a head-on collision on Wierda Road on Wednesday morning.

4 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Two seriously injured in Centurion head-on collision
Emergency crews at the scene of a head-on collision on Wierda Road near the N14 in Centurion, where three people were injured, two seriously. Photos: CERT Centurion.

Three people were injured when two light motor vehicles collided head-on on the M10 (Wierda Road), near the N14 in Centurion, on November 11.

According to CERT Centurion, its crews responded to the collision at approximately 08:00.

Two people sustained serious injuries, while a third sustained minor injuries.

“Two patients required extrication using hydraulic rescue equipment (Jaws of Life),” CERT Centurion said.

The patients were stabilised on scene before being transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

CERT Centurion thanked the Tshwane Emergency Services Department, Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department, ER24, Emergency Medical Solutions, Funcure, Monitor Net, Precision Towing, First Help Towing and other responding services for their assistance and cooperation on scene.

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4 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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