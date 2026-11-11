Two seriously injured in Centurion head-on collision

Three people were injured when two light motor vehicles collided head-on on the M10 (Wierda Road), near the N14 in Centurion, on November 11.

According to CERT Centurion, its crews responded to the collision at approximately 08:00.

Two people sustained serious injuries, while a third sustained minor injuries.

“Two patients required extrication using hydraulic rescue equipment (Jaws of Life),” CERT Centurion said.

The patients were stabilised on scene before being transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

CERT Centurion thanked the Tshwane Emergency Services Department, Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department, ER24, Emergency Medical Solutions, Funcure, Monitor Net, Precision Towing, First Help Towing and other responding services for their assistance and cooperation on scene.

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