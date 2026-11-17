Massive petrol price cut on the cards for December

Motorists could pay substantially less for petrol in December, while diesel prices are expected to show smaller, mixed changes.

Mid-month Central Energy Fund data points to the following adjustments after accounting for the reversal of November’s temporary fuel tax relief:

The projected petrol cuts would bring inland prices to approximately R27.31 per litre for 93 and R27.43 for 95.

Fuel type Expected change per litre Petrol 93 R2.56 decrease Petrol 95 R2.81 decrease Diesel 0.05% 35c increase Diesel 0.005% 4c decrease

Lower international oil prices are driving the expected relief, although a weaker rand is limiting the benefit. The reversal of tax relief would add 50c per litre to petrol and R1.50 to diesel, reducing potential savings.

These figures remain estimates and exclude possible slate levy changes and other monthly adjustments.

Final fuel prices will be announced by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources before the December adjustment takes effect.

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