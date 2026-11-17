Severe thunderstorm and hail warning issued for Pretoria for TODAY

Pretoria residents should prepare for potentially severe thunderstorms today, Tuesday, November 17, after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for Gauteng.

The warning includes the City of Tshwane and is valid from noon until 23:59 tonight.

Storms could damage properties and settlements, flood low-water bridges and vulnerable areas, and disrupt electricity supplies and communications.

SAWS warned that wind and hail could cause damage to both formal and informal settlements.

Pretoria motorists should remain alert to deteriorating conditions, particularly near low-lying roads and bridges.

Vox Weather’s forecast for November 17 also indicates scattered thunderstorms across Gauteng, the Highveld and the Bushveld.

The broader Gauteng forecast is partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Residents are advised to seek safe shelter from hail and lightning, drive cautiously and stay away from flooded areas. Motorists should avoid attempting to cross flooded roads or low-water bridges.

Also read: Nine people shot dead in Atteridgeville informal settlement

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