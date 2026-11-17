Heavy rainfall and delayed chlorine gas deliveries have prompted the City of Tshwane to treat Hillcrest Swimming Pool with granular chlorine, while residents raise alarm over loose tiles cutting swimmers’ feet.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said water-quality monitoring had recorded a pH level of 7.2, which falls within acceptable requirements.

He said the pool had turned green after heavy rains over the past weekends and was currently being treated with the available granular chlorine.

“Unfortunately, [granular chlorine]does not have the same effect as chlorine gas, which is not available due to delivery delays caused by a statutory shutdown of the manufacturer,” Mashigo said.

He said the city’s appointed service provider was liaising with the manufacturer to arrange delivery of chlorine gas cylinders.

“Our teams will keep on doing whatever is possible to keep the swimming pools open to the public while closely monitoring the quality of the swimming pool water to ensure that it remains safe for swimmers,” he said.

Maintenance concerns follow reopening

The update follows concerns from residents about the condition of the water and outstanding maintenance problems at the facility, which reopened on September 1.

Resident Jeanette Prinsloo welcomed the reopening, saying improvements to the stands, bathrooms and general facilities had brought new life to an important local swimming venue.

The reopening also allowed swimming galas to return, something welcomed by Northern Tigers Swimming.

However, Prinsloo said broken tiles along the sides and bottom of the pool remained a concern, with several children reportedly having cut their feet.

“We fully understand the effort and resources that have gone into reopening and maintaining the facility, and our intention is certainly not to criticise, but rather to work together towards making the pool as safe as possible for everyone,” she said.

Resident Brian Kruger also questioned the green water, expressing concern about the availability of chlorine.

Funding limits permanent tile repairs

Mashigo previously confirmed that the metro was aware of damaged tiles and had received reports of injuries, although the number of incidents had not been established.

About R1.5m has been invested in the pool over the past two financial years. However, further repairs remain dependent on available funding.

Mashigo said temporary repairs had been attempted, but ageing grouting and expansion joints continued to cause tiles to loosen.

A lasting solution would require the pool to be drained and temporarily closed. No date or timeframe for the comprehensive repairs has been provided.

In the meantime, lifeguards alert swimmers to damaged areas to reduce the risk of injuries.

Mashigo added that residents wishing to assist with repairs must first obtain municipal approval and follow the city’s donations process.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel