For many Grade 11 learners standing on the brink of adulthood, the question “What comes next?” can feel daunting. At the recent Dis-Chem Foundation and Community to Career Day, however, that uncertainty gave way to genuine excitement and practical direction.

Designed to bridge the gap between secondary school and the working world, the event was alive with energy, curiosity, and productive conversations. Major corporate partners including Microsoft, Cell C, Lithotech, Ginger, Steers, Hatfield Group Motors, Hilton International, Accor, and Mantis Collection all gathered to engage directly with the youth and provide first-hand workplace insights.

Energy and optimism shows as learners gather with their new study essentials, leaving the career day with renewed clarity and confidence for life after matric. Photo: Supplied

The central takeaway was empowering. A matric certificate remains a vital key to future success. In today’s economic climate, dedication and a strong work ethic can unlock meaningful entry-level careers, company-sponsored bursaries, and clear pathways to career opportunities. Learners were reassured that an initial lack of tertiary qualifications does not close the door to fulfilling their careers.

The initiative was further elevated by practical support from M&G Stationery, who supplied each student with a stationery gift pack. Holding these new supplies, learners were not merely receiving study essentials; they were being equipped with the tools to prepare for their exams and write their next chapter.

Ultimately, the Dis-Chem Foundation gave these young people something invaluable: Clarity and lasting confidence. With a committed work ethic and a matric certificate in hand, their future is no longer a question mark – it is a road full of possibilities.