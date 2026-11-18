Tshwane residents face potential water supply interruptions after the incoming Rand Water supply to the Garsfontein reservoir system was closed at 10:00 on November 17.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the closure follows notification from Rand Water that its system is critically strained and at risk of collapse.

“The closure will help stabilise the upstream supply system, while Garsfontein Centre and Garsfontein South East reservoirs are currently at 58% and 63% respectively,” Mashigo said.

Declining reservoir levels affect supplyHe said the water stored in these reservoirs will continue to supply customers, but declining levels may lead to low water pressure or supply interruptions in the following areas:

– Eersterust Reservoir: Despatch, Eersterust, Jan Niemandpark, Mamelodi, Silvertondale and Waltloo

– Elardus Park Reservoir: Constantia Park, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garskloof 595-JR, Moreleta Park (all extensions), Rietvallei 377-JR, Rietvallei Park, Rietvalleirand (all extensions), Waterkloof 345-JR, Waterkloof 360-JR, Waterkloof 378-JR, Waterkloof AH, Waterkloof Glen, Wingate Park, Erasmuskloof Ext 2 and 3, Elardus Park (all extensions), Wingate Park Ext 1, 2 and 3, and Erasmus Park Ext 1

– Kilner Park Reservoir: Kilner Park

– Koedoesnek LL Reservoir: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Koedoesnek AH and Life Wilgers Hospital

– Magalieskruin Reservoir: Hartebeestfontein 324-JR and Wonderboom

– Mamelodi R1 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi Ext 13, 27 and 34, and Mamelodi 608-JR

– Mamelodi R2 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi 608-JR, and Mamelodi Ext 13 and 15

– Moreleta Reservoir and Tower: Bellevue, Brummeria (all extensions), Chrysler Park, Georgeville, Lindo Park, Lydiana, Lynnwood Manor, Mopani, Navors, Scientia, Silverton (all extensions), Vlakfontein and Weavind Park

– Murrayfield Reservoir: La Concorde, La Montagne, Meyerspark (all extensions), Murrayfield, Salieshoek and Val-de-Grace

– Queenswood Reservoir: Colbyn, Deerness, Koedoespoort, Koedoespoort 325-JR, Môregloed, Queenswood, Rietfontein, Rietfontein 321-JR, Rietondale, Villieria and Waverley

– Sinoville HL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions)

– Sinoville LL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions)

– Villieria Peak Tanks: Magalieskruin 323-JR, Montana AH, Rietfontein, Villieria, Waverley, Wonderboom 302-JR and Wonderboom South

– Waverley HL Reservoir: Bergtuin, East Lynne (all extensions), Koedoespoort (all extensions), Villieria and Waverley

– Waverley LL Reservoir: Derdepoortpark (all extensions), Ekklesia (all extensions), Jan Niemandpark and Lindo Park.

Mashigo urges residents to conserve water Mashigo urged residents to use water sparingly to help available reserves last longer while Rand Water works to resolve the issue.“

We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” he added.

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