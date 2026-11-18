Worker airlifted after forklift traps his leg in Wallmansthal

A worker suffered a severe leg injury and was flown to a trauma hospital after a forklift overturned onto him in Wallmansthal on Tuesday, November 17.

According to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES), one of its members was contacted at about 17:18 to arrange an ambulance for the worker, whose leg was trapped under the forklift.

The PVES member began coordinating the emergency response. During a video call, first aiders at the scene were guided through assessing the injury and applying an improvised tourniquet to control the bleeding.

Best Care Emergency Medical Service arrived and began treating the worker. PVES members arrived shortly afterwards and helped care for him.

A Netcare 911 helicopter was dispatched, and bystanders and members of the Community Support Team Waterval helped prepare a landing zone.

Responders splinted the worker’s injured leg and secured him in a vacuum mattress before transferring him to the helicopter. He was flown to a trauma hospital for further treatment.

PVES thanked those involved for their quick response and teamwork and wished the worker a smooth recovery.

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