Seven suspects, including an off-duty SAPS member, have been arrested after a shooting involving alleged gang rivals in Mabopane, Block X.

The arrests were made by Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Region 1 Sector 1 members on Monday, November 16, after an altercation between two groups allegedly escalated into violence.

According to TMPD spokesperson Colonel Mahamba, one of the men involved in the confrontation approached his father, an off-duty SAPS officer, to report the altercation.

Mahamba said the son was allegedly also involved in the initial confrontation.

Off-duty officer intervenes

“The officer subsequently went to the scene to intervene, but was allegedly attacked by members of the rival groups,” said Mahamba.

“During the incident, he drew his service firearm and shot one of the alleged attackers, who sustained injuries.”

Mahamba said seven suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, including the off-duty police officer.

A case of attempted murder has been opened, while the injured victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Mahamba said the circumstances surrounding the confrontation, the alleged assault on the officer and the shooting are still under investigation.

Community urged to stay calm

Mahamba urged community members to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

The department also called on anyone with information that could assist investigators to come forward or report it anonymously through the appropriate crime-reporting channels.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing and the suspects will appear in court soon.

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