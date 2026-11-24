Northern Pretoria residents saw a drop in contact crimes between July and September, though property offences continue to challenge local police.

The statistics, which reflect crimes reported at SAPS police stations across the country, show improvements in areas including Akasia, Pretoria North, Sinoville and Kameeldrift.

Certain offences, particularly theft from motor vehicles and burglaries, continue to pose challenges.

Akasia leads the improvement

Akasia recorded the most significant improvement, with contact crimes decreasing by 24% during the reporting period.

The category includes offences such as murder, attempted murder, assault, rape and robbery.

The station recorded 14 attempted murder cases during the quarter, while assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm decreased by 18.1%, from 138 to 113 cases.

Common assault cases also declined from 180 to 129.

Robberies with aggravating circumstances dropped by 37.5%, from 176 to 110 cases, while murder cases decreased from 18 to six.

Carjackings also showed a notable decline, dropping by 31 counts to 19 reported incidents.

Not all crime categories showed improvement. Sexual offences increased by 10 counts to 41 reported cases, including 37 rape cases recorded during the quarter.

Common robberies also increased slightly, with three additional cases bringing the total to 30.

Mixed results in Pretoria North

Pretoria North Police Station recorded a smaller decrease in contact crimes, with the category declining by 3.7%.

No new cases of robbery with aggravating circumstances were reported during the quarter, while assault cases decreased from 36 to 30. Assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm also declined by six counts.

Rape cases increased from four to 10, while four sexual assault cases were reported, representing an increase of one from the previous quarter.

Carjackings increased by one case, with four incidents recorded during the reporting period. Robberies at non-residential premises decreased from 11 to seven.

Residential robbery figures also showed an increase, with nine cases recorded compared with five in the previous quarter.

Property-related offences remain a concern in the Pretoria North policing area.

Theft out of or from motor vehicles increased by eight counts to 55 reported cases, while residential burglaries decreased by 18 counts. Burglaries at non-residential premises, however, increased to 24 cases.

Police also recorded increases in detected crimes. Cases involving illegal possession of firearms and ammunition increased from two to five, while driving under the influence cases rose by 17 counts from the previous quarter’s 92 cases.

The increase in theft from motor vehicles has also prompted Pretoria North police to warn motorists to remain vigilant, particularly at local shopping centres.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Tumisang Moloto previously told Rekord that officers had received reports from motorists whose vehicles had recently been broken into.

He then urged motorists to take preventative measures when parking at shopping centres and avoid leaving valuables inside their vehicles, particularly where items can be seen from outside.

Sinoville holds steady as Kameeldrift improves

In Sinoville, contact crime figures remained unchanged compared with the previous quarter, indicating no overall increase or decrease in the category.

Kameeldrift, meanwhile, recorded a decrease of 14 contact crime cases during the reporting period.

No rape cases were reported in the area, while sexual offences decreased from three to two. One murder case was recorded.

Robberies with aggravating circumstances decreased by nine counts, while carjackings dropped from four to two reported cases.

Common assault cases declined from 19 to 16, while common robberies decreased from five to two.

There were no newly reported cases of theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles, with 11 cases recorded during the quarter.

Police also detected no cases involving illegal firearms and ammunition, compared with seven recorded in the previous quarter.

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