The Owl Rescue Centre is still tracking a male baboon in Pretoria East as efforts to catch and relocate him continue. The team has named him Rassie.

Centre co-founder Brendan Murray said the sightings involved one dispersing male. His team has set a cage trap, but Rassie keeps moving and has yet to be caught.

“We are continuing our efforts to catch and relocate him. Although a trap has been set, he has not remained in one location for long enough to get him into a trap,” Murray said.

“We’ve named him Rassie. My team is tracking him at the moment.”

Rekord reported on November 18 that Pretoria Animal Buddies had received sightings of the baboon first in Mooikloof Estate and later in nearby Pretorius Park. Security camera footage captured him beside a swimming pool on the morning of November 17. Rekord

Residents who spot Rassie are urged to stay calm, bring their pets indoors and give him space to move on. Report sightings to the Owl Rescue Centre on 082 719 5463 and provide the date, time and location.

Also read: Lion cubs, tiger cubs and bat-eared foxes seized in Pretoria wildlife bust

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