Worker tied up with shoelaces during robbery on Hammanskraal plot

A worker was tied up with his own shoelaces during an armed attack on a plot in Apiesdoring, Hammanskraal, in the early hours of Tuesday, November 24.

Nick de Vries, chairperson of the Sector 1 Grootvlei Community Policing Forum (CPF), said the forum views the incident as an armed attack on a farm.

He said items were stolen and later recovered in bushes where the suspects dropped them as they fled.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the worker was asleep in a room at about 03:00 when he heard the door being forced open.

Three armed men allegedly entered the room, tied him up and left him there while they went to the offices on the property.

Security personnel arrived a short while later and untied the worker. When they checked the offices, they found that the burglar bars had been damaged. The suspects had failed to gain entry to the offices.

Van Dyk said one shot was fired during the incident, which Hammanskraal SAPS initially described as an attempted business robbery. Crime scene experts collected evidence to assist with the investigation.

In a separate campaign, AfriForum is calling on the public to add their names to its Wall of Remembrance on December 1 in support of its campaign against farm attacks and murders. AfriForum’s Wall of Remembrance

One shot was fired during the incident. The men allegedly stole items and threw them into bushes, where they were later found.

Van Dyk said crime scene experts collected evidence to assist Hammanskraal SAPS with the investigation.

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