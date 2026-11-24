The Tshwane metro has applied for capital funding to properly refurbish the vandalised Koedoeberg Secondary Substation, but has not yet set an implementation timeline.

The metro confirmed it will provide a schedule once funding is approved.

This comes as Ward 44 councillor Samantha de la Rey called on the city to properly refurbish the substation to avoid network overloads, trips and prolonged power outages.

She reported that the Koedoeberg Secondary Substation has become a major electricity infrastructure concern for residents in wards 44 and 101, in the east of Pretoria.

About three years ago, the substation was vandalised, causing significant damage to its infrastructure, according to De la Rey.

Although electricity supply was eventually restored, the substation was never properly refurbished. Instead, temporary repairs were undertaken to get the electricity network operational again, according to De la Rey.

She said the critical substation continues to operate at minimal capacity after temporary repairs instead of undergoing a full upgrade to sustain electricity demand.

She explained that three years later, residents are still experiencing the consequences of that decision.

“The substation continues to experience recurring trips and failures, in some instances almost weekly. These failures leave large numbers of residents without electricity for prolonged periods,” she explained.

She said what was initially intended as a temporary restoration has effectively become a long-term operating arrangement, despite the underlying infrastructure concerns never having been properly addressed.

She said the situation has reached an unacceptable point.

On Friday, November 20, De la Rey said that over the past 10 days alone, residents supplied by the Koedoeberg Secondary Substation had experienced about 92 hours without electricity because of repeated trips and failures at the substation.

“This is not an isolated incident. It is an ongoing infrastructure problem affecting households and businesses across wards 44 and 101.”

De la Rey believes the electricity supply will stabilise only once secondary substations receive urgent maintenance and upgrades.

Lack of protection equipment compounds faults

De la Rey stated that one of the major concerns surrounding the Koedoeberg Secondary Substation is its existing T4 supply configuration.

“The T4 arrangement forms part of the electricity supply configuration serving the substation. Such an arrangement needs to be supported by appropriate switching and protection equipment to ensure that electrical faults can be safely identified, isolated and managed.”

The concern at Koedoeberg is that the existing installation does not have the necessary protection equipment in place, she said.

She explained that protection equipment, including circuit breakers and protection relays, plays a critical role in detecting electrical faults, isolating affected sections of the network and preventing faults from unnecessarily affecting the wider electricity supply.

“Without adequate protection equipment, fault isolation becomes more complicated and can result in wider electricity interruptions and prolonged restoration times.”

She called on the metro to undertake a comprehensive engineering assessment of the existing T4 arrangement and ensure that the substation has the necessary protection and switching infrastructure.

“The current arrangement cannot simply continue to be relied upon as a long-term solution to infrastructure that requires proper refurbishment. The situation at Koedoeberg highlights a broader concern about the city’s electricity infrastructure.”

She said the city can invest in modern, state-of-the-art infrastructure at primary substations such as Wapadrand, but that investment cannot deliver the reliability residents expect if the secondary substations responsible for distributing electricity to neighbourhoods are deteriorating.

“The electricity network operates as an interconnected system. Primary substations, secondary substations, transformers, feeder cables and protection equipment all need to function together.”

Metro responds on vandalised 11kV panels

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city continues to attend to faults and restore supply when interruptions occur, adding that the region’s proposed work is intended to repair damaged infrastructure and improve reliability.

Mashigo said the city confirms that the Koedoeberg Secondary Substation has experienced several incidents of theft and vandalism during the current and previous financial years.

“Damaged medium-voltage ring and main feeder cables were repaired, and electricity supply to affected customers was restored. The city has submitted an application for capital funding to refurbish the vandalised substation.”

He explained that the theft and vandalism of wiring in the 11kV panels damaged the substation’s protection systems.

“As a result, a fault on the secondary network can affect Wapadrand, the primary substation, instead of being isolated at Koedoeberg. This contributes to recurring trips and supply interruptions,” he said.

Mashigo said the city recorded and attended to four medium-voltage area outages in the past 10 days. The total duration and individual causes of those outages are still being verified.

According to Mashigo, Koedoeberg Secondary Substation stage one is operational, but damage to the 11kV panels has compromised its protection system.

“Stage two is supplied through the T4 switching units as an interim measure. The planned capital refurbishment will include new panels, allowing the city to end its reliance on the T4 arrangement.”

He said reliable supply depends on the condition of both primary and secondary substations.

“The city is developing a plan to refurbish vandalised secondary substations, including Koedoeberg, while strengthening security around refurbished infrastructure. These measures are intended to protect the city’s investment and reduce repeat interruptions for affected communities.”

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