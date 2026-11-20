Young mother still missing more than seven weeks after Pretoria disappearance

A young mother of two remains missing more than seven weeks after she was last seen in Theresapark, Pretoria North, on September 29.

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis said Serah-Lee Venter, 27, reportedly left on foot wearing blue shorts and a blue sleeveless T-shirt.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, we cannot share further details at this stage,” Bolhuis said.

He confirmed that Venter was no longer at home on the morning of Tuesday, September 29, but said further information could not be disclosed.

According to a reliable source, Venter had spoken to Donnovan the night before she disappeared about fears that she might have cancer.

The source said she was distraught and that Donnovan reportedly encouraged her to get some sleep. The following morning, she was gone.

There is no confirmed cancer diagnosis in the information provided to Rekord, and no established link between her reported health concerns and her disappearance.

Bolhuis said the disappearance was formally reported at Pretoria North police station on October 10, under inquiry reference 02/10/2026 and Occurrence Book reference 757/10/2026.

Bolhuis said the police confirmed, however, that Donnovan had been turned away from the police station on October 1 and 2 when he attempted to report her missing.

This confirmation provides context to rumours that he had waited between one and two weeks before approaching police. His attempts to report her missing preceded the formal report on October 10.

Bolhuis said SSS was investigating the disappearance in cooperation with the South African Police Service.

“She is still missing,” he said on Wednesday, confirming that the investigation remained active.

Venter has dyed blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts, or who believes they may have seen her since September 29, can call or WhatsApp 076 905 8874.

Information can also be reported to Pretoria North police, quoting the reference numbers.

Also read: Pretoria mother of two still missing three weeks later

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.