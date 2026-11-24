Cable theft has disrupted electricity and water supply systems at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve for years, according to the Tshwane metro.

The metro said the thefts cut power to boreholes, pumps, and fencing, costing the city millions in repairs and lost water revenue, and leaving the reserve vulnerable.

The theft and vandalism of underground cables on Delmas Road, just on the fence of the reserve, have damaged the integrity of the electricity network in the area due to an increasing number of cable joints that are prone to failing during rainy seasons, said the metro.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the cable theft has had a significant impact as it has affected areas such as the Rietvlei Nature Reserve, Rietvlei Water Treatment Plant, Rietvlei MV Rural Line, portions of Moreleta Park, Delmas Road Engen Garage, and Delmas and Dam roads traffic lights.

He said the thefts of power cables raise safety and security concerns at a reserve with wild animals and increase the risk of unauthorised entry, further theft, and damage to infrastructure. The city is assessing the impact on other facilities.

The metro tackles safety and security concerns

The metro reported that it recorded four cable thefts from December 2025 to March 2026.

The thefts occurred on December 20, 2025, as well as January 16, February 16, and March 10, 2026.

However, the metro revealed that it has come up with a plan to end the cable theft by replacing underground copper cables with overhead aluminium lines, which are less attractive.

The project has already started, with Phase 1 of the R3m project to replace 4.2km of the 11kV underground copper cable line along Delmas Road with an overhead aluminium line completed.

The first phase covered 2.5km from the corner of Delmas and Dam roads, which was successfully completed in the 2025/26 financial year.

These measures by the Tshwane metro aim to curb persistent cable theft on Delmas Road, which has plagued the area for years.

Project progress and costs mount

“Phase 2 has been approved for implementation in the 2026/27 financial year, and the process is currently underway.”

Mashigo said the first phase was completed with no delays.

“The project is progressing in phases in line with the approved implementation programme. “Incidents of cable theft continue, as three have been recorded on the old existing network since the project commenced.”

Mashigo added that during the current financial year, the metro has spent about R80 000 on repairs to electrical infrastructure damaged by theft and vandalism in the area.

“As part of efforts to strengthen the resilience of the network and reduce its vulnerability to theft, the city has opted to use aluminium conductors instead of copper conductors, which are more prone to theft.”

Mashigo said SAPS and TMPD has been engaged to help with patrols in the area.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel