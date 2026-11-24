Black Friday is around the corner, and it presents the perfect opportunity to upgrade the technology that keeps you connected, productive and entertained. From capturing summer memories and staying on top of busy schedules to enjoying music on the move, Samsung’s Galaxy Black Friday deals give South Africans more reasons to make the most of their favourite technology, with savings across a range of devices.

Running from November 16 – 30, with savings of up to 40%1 on selected Galaxy smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and earbuds. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your everyday smartphone, add a tablet to your work or study routine or find a wearable that complements your lifestyle, there is a Galaxy deal to explore.

With summer just around the corner, a smartphone upgrade can help you get ready for everything the season brings, from spontaneous road trips and outdoor gatherings to capturing moments with friends and family. Beyond smartphones, Black Friday is also an opportunity to build a more connected everyday setup, with great savings on Galaxy tablets, watches and buds. The following Black Friday offers are available from November 16 – 30 2026 at recommended retail prices2:

Model Storage Recommended Retail Price (ZAR) Black Friday Price (ZAR)2 Save Smartphone Devices Galaxy S26 FE 128GB R15,499 R12,9992 R2,500 Galaxy A37 5G 256GB R10,499 R8,9992 R1,500 Galaxy A27 5G 128GB R6,999 R5,4992 R1,500 Galaxy A18 128GB R4,999 R4,4992 R500 Galaxy A08 128GB R4,299 R3,9992 R300 Galaxy A07s 128GB R3,999 R3,4992 R500 Galaxy A08 64GB R3,499 R2,9992 R500 Galaxy A07s 64GB R3,149 R2,4992 R650 Galaxy A07 64GB R3,149 R2,4992 R650 Galaxy A06 64GB R1,999 R1,6992 R300 Tablets Galaxy Tab S10FE 5G R12,999 R9,9992 R3,000 Galaxy Tab S10FE Wi-Fi R11,999 R8,9992 R3,000 Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G R7,499 R5,4992 R2,000 Galaxy Tab A11+ Wi-Fi R6,499 R4,4992 R2,000 Galaxy Tab A11 Wi-Fi R3,499 R2,9992 R500 Galaxy Tab A11 LTE R4,499 R3,4992 R1,000 Wearables Galaxy Watch8 Classic LTE R10,499 R7,9992 R2,500 Galaxy Watch8 Classic BT R9,999 R7,4992 R2,500 Galaxy Watch8 44mm BT R6,499 R4,4992 R2,000 Galaxy Watch8 40mm BT R5,999 R3,9992 R2,000 Galaxy Watch8 44mm LTE R6,999 R4,9992 R2,000 Galaxy Watch8 40mm LTE R6,499 R4,4992 R2,000 Hearables Galaxy Buds Core R999 R6992 R300 Galaxy Buds3 FE R2,499 R1,7992 R700 Galaxy Buds4 Pro R4,999 R3,4992 R1,500

Disclaimers:

1 Terms & Conditions Apply. Product availability may vary based on stock availability. Pricing may vary per participating retailer, operator or distributor.

2 Terms & Conditions Apply. Recommended Retail Sale Prices. Prices and Black Friday offer dates may vary per participating retailer/operator; and all products available while stocks last. For more details, visit Samsung.com/za