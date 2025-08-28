Matt Redman, live in South Africa – worship you cannot miss!

South Africans are in for an unforgettable worship experience as internationally acclaimed worship leader and songwriter, Matt Redman, brings his powerful praise & worship music ministry to local stages in Cape Town and Pretoria this September.

Redman, known worldwide for beloved gospel music such as 10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord), Blessed Be Your Name, and The Heart of Worship, inspires millions of believers to move closer to the Lord through his music.

Dates and venues

Cape Town – 10 and 11 September at Missio Dei Church in Bellville

Pretoria – 12 and 13 September at 3Ci

With multiple Grammy and Dove Awards to his name, Redman’s music has become a soundtrack of faith for millions across the globe. His songs are deeply rooted in Scripture.

In partnership with Radio Pulpit 657AM

Radio Pulpit 657AM is honoured to be a sponsor of this worship tour, standing alongside Christian organisations to make these gatherings possible. As a Christian broadcaster, that is committed to uplifting content, Radio Pulpit’s partnership reflects its vision to encourage people to have a meaningful relationship with Jesus Christ.

Tickets

Do not miss the opportunity to worship with Matt Redman, live in South Africa. Book your tickets online through Quicket, or click on the link: https://www.radiopulpit.co.za/event/matt-redman/

