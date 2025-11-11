Denic Cabinets launches flagship Showroom in Parkview Shopping Centre

If you are looking for quality installation of bespoke kitchen units, wardrobes, vanities, and office cabinetry, look no further, as Denic Cabinets is here to serve you.

A proudly South African-owned manufacturer specialising in the design, manufacture, and installation of bespoke kitchen units, wardrobes, vanities, and office cabinetry, Denic Cabinets has officially launched its flagship showroom at Parkview Shopping Centre in the east of Pretoria on November 6.

The showroom will serve as a creative hub where clients can experience the full range of Denic Cabinets’ bespoke kitchen units, built-in wardrobes, bathroom vanities, and bar units, all designed with precision, personality and purpose.

This launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey, showcasing its craftsmanship, innovative designs, and the visionary leadership of its CEO, Dipuo Phakathi.

The launch event brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the National Empowerment Fund (NEF), industry partners, designers and the local community.

“This showroom is more than just a space, it’s the physical embodiment of our dream to make high-quality, custom cabinetry accessible and inspirational,’ said Phakathi. “It represents the culmination of years of dedication, innovation, and the belief that South African craftsmanship can stand tall on the global stage.”

Founded by Phakathi, a qualified engineer and passionate advocate for customer excellence, Denic Cabinets has grown from a small workshop into a leading name in the bespoke furniture and cabinetry sector.

With the NEF’s R2.7-million investment in 2024, the company expanded its production capacity through the acquisition of advanced machinery, enabling faster turnaround times and the ability to service both high-end residential and corporate clients.

Denic Cabinets started as a side hustle while Phakathi was still working at a bank. Working in the Enterprise Development department, she was inspired by the SMEs she dealt with on a daily basis.

Phakathi’s big breakthrough came when she won the My Fearless Next competition run by Standard Bank for employees with side hustles. She received a monetary prize, plus one year of paid leave to focus on her business.

She began working with four part-time employees, and the business steadily grew.

Phakathi’s entrepreneurial journey is one of resilience and innovation. Recognised internationally, she has represented South Africa at the AFAWA (Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa) Forum in Rabat, Morocco. She was also honoured by the Consulate General of India on International Women’s Day 2023 for her outstanding contributions to the carpentry sector.

Her leadership has positioned Denic Cabinets as a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor, creating sustainable employment and empowering women artisans within the manufacturing industry.

Phakathi said the new showroom underscores Denic Cabinets’ ambition to expand its retail footprint and enhance customer engagement through experiential design.

“Visitors will be able to explore various cabinetry styles, materials, finishes, and innovative storage solutions all tailored to align with clients’ individual brands, personalities, and budgets,” she explained.

In 2025, Phakathi represented South Africa at Index Saudi Arabia, one of the leading global trade shows for interior design and manufacturing.

“Representing South Africa on such a global platform was both humbling and inspiring. It was an opportunity not only to showcase Denic Cabinets’ craftsmanship and design capability but also to represent the potential of African women in manufacturing,” she said.

Phakathi said the exposure reaffirmed that their work can stand proudly alongside international standards and deepened her belief in the importance of collaboration with other small and medium-sized businesses to drive growth in international markets.

“This launch represents a new chapter not only for Denic Cabinets but for women in manufacturing,” she stated.

“We are proud to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs to dream boldly, build sustainably, and create beautifully.”

She added that the company is committed to delivering quality, precision, and innovation that align with the unique personality, brand, and budget of each client.

Mziwabantu Dayimani, CEO of the NEF, praised Phakathi’s hard work and dedication.

“Phakathi is a great example to all the women out there that you can make it, and the NEF is always here to support and make sure your business becomes a success.”

Dayimani added that the NEF is proud to see that the funds given to Phakathi were used for their intended purpose and that the company continues to grow.

“Denic is a flagship in the cabinetry sector, and it has created employment opportunities. If we can all hold hands and start businesses, we can surely contribute to the decline of unemployment.”