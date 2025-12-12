REMAX Blue Chip Realty Merges With REMAX Town And Country Hatfield
Pretoria, South Africa — REMAX Town and Country proudly announces the merger of REMAX Blue Chip Realty into its organization, forming REMAX Town and Country Hatfield. This strategic move strengthens the group’s footprint in Gauteng and reinforces its reputation as a trusted leader in South African real estate.
Strength Through Leadership
REMAX Town and Country continues to set the standard for professionalism, integrity, and results. The merger brings agents and clients into a stable, well-managed environment supported by proven systems and strong leadership.
“This merger marks a fresh start for the Pretoria market,” says Simon Steenekamp, Broker/Owner. “We are committed to stability, performance, and creating a space where agents and clients thrive.”
Benefits for Agents & Clients
Former Blue Chip agents now join a high-performance brokerage offering:
- Reliable systems and transparent leadership
- Advanced marketing, technology, and training
- A respected brand trusted by clients nationwide
Clients can expect:
- A seamless transition with uninterrupted service
- Improved communication and professional management
- Expanded market reach across multiple branches
All sales, rentals, and portfolios will now be serviced through REMAX Town and Country’s established infrastructure.
Growing Gauteng Presence
REMAX Town and Country now operates across Gauteng through the following offices:
- Hatfield — 087 073 8013
- Randfontein — 010 010 0056
- Krugersdorp — 010 010 0056
- Heidelberg — 016 341 6115
- Weltevreden — 011 675 6937
- Florida — 011 674 2025
Looking Ahead
The formation of REMAX Town and Country Hatfield reflects a commitment to rebuilding confidence in the Pretoria market and setting new benchmarks for service excellence.
“We’re not just expanding — we’re raising the standard,” Steenekamp adds. “Clients can count on honesty, service, and results.”
Contact
Simon Steenekamp
Broker/Owner — REMAX Town and Country Hatfield
📧 [email protected]
🌐 www.remax-townandcountry.co.za
- If you or your agency would like to join REMAX Town and Country give Simon a call on 0870738013 or 0100100056