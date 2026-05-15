Curro Mamelodi: Built to bring out the best in your child
The journey to Curro Mamelodi is a familiar one.
The journey to Curro Mamelodi is a familiar one.
It moves through the rhythm of Mahube Valley, where the streets are alive with
movement, sound and energy. It reflects the pace of the community – busy, lively
and constantly in motion.
Then you reach the school gates.
Everything shifts.
Inside, Curro Mamelodi opens into something reassuring. A calm, welcoming space
where the noise softens and the pace slows. The hills in the background frame the
school, creating a setting that feels settled and ready for learning.
This contrast is part of what makes the school so unique. It is rooted in its
community, yet intentionally shaped to give learners the focus, structure and
opportunity to grow. Every parent wants the same thing. A school that truly sees their
child, believes in them and provides every possible tool for success, not just
academically, but in life.
At Curro Mamelodi, that is exactly what is delivered.
The school serves learners from Grade R to Grade 7, bringing Curro’s trusted
standard of education into the heart of Mamelodi. It makes quality, future-focused
learning accessible within the community itself.
Small classes. Dedicated teachers. Big futures.
Learners leave Grade 7 academically prepared, personally confident and ready for
what comes next. That is what a Curro education looks like in practice. It is visible in
every learner who walks through the gates.
Classes are intentionally kept small so that no child is overlooked. Every learner is
known by name, by strength and by potential. This level of individual attention is
essential in the primary school years, where confidence is built and strong
foundations are formed.
Five ways Curro Mamelodi invests in your child’s future:
- Swimming – A life skill every child deserves
Curro Mamelodi is the only school in the area with a fully equipped swimming pool.
Beyond technique, learners build confidence, discipline, fitness and essential water
safety skills.
- Football with the Pitso Mosimane Soccer School (PMSS)
The football programme is supported by one of South Africa’s leading football
development institutions. Integrated into the school day, it combines a CAPS-aligned
physical education curriculum with structured football training led by accredited
coaches. It builds teamwork, discipline and character.
- Coding and Robotics – Built for tomorrow
Technology is shaping the future, and learners are prepared to be part of it. Through
Robotics, they develop coding skills, critical thinking and creative problem-solving
abilities.
- Aftercare – Support for modern families
The aftercare programme offers a safe, structured environment where learners
complete homework, receive guidance and take part in enrichment activities. It
provides practical support for parents and consistency for children.
- Small classes. Real attention. Meaningful growth
Everything comes back to individual attention. Here, every child is supported,
challenged and encouraged to reach their full potential.