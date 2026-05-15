Curro Mamelodi: Built to bring out the best in your child

The journey to Curro Mamelodi is a familiar one.

It moves through the rhythm of Mahube Valley, where the streets are alive with

movement, sound and energy. It reflects the pace of the community – busy, lively

and constantly in motion.

Then you reach the school gates.

Everything shifts.

Inside, Curro Mamelodi opens into something reassuring. A calm, welcoming space

where the noise softens and the pace slows. The hills in the background frame the

school, creating a setting that feels settled and ready for learning.

This contrast is part of what makes the school so unique. It is rooted in its

community, yet intentionally shaped to give learners the focus, structure and

opportunity to grow. Every parent wants the same thing. A school that truly sees their

child, believes in them and provides every possible tool for success, not just

academically, but in life.

At Curro Mamelodi, that is exactly what is delivered.

The school serves learners from Grade R to Grade 7, bringing Curro’s trusted

standard of education into the heart of Mamelodi. It makes quality, future-focused

learning accessible within the community itself.

Small classes. Dedicated teachers. Big futures.

Learners leave Grade 7 academically prepared, personally confident and ready for

what comes next. That is what a Curro education looks like in practice. It is visible in

every learner who walks through the gates.

Classes are intentionally kept small so that no child is overlooked. Every learner is

known by name, by strength and by potential. This level of individual attention is

essential in the primary school years, where confidence is built and strong

foundations are formed.

Five ways Curro Mamelodi invests in your child’s future:

Swimming – A life skill every child deserves

Curro Mamelodi is the only school in the area with a fully equipped swimming pool.

Beyond technique, learners build confidence, discipline, fitness and essential water

safety skills. Football with the Pitso Mosimane Soccer School (PMSS)

The football programme is supported by one of South Africa’s leading football

development institutions. Integrated into the school day, it combines a CAPS-aligned

physical education curriculum with structured football training led by accredited

coaches. It builds teamwork, discipline and character. Coding and Robotics – Built for tomorrow

Technology is shaping the future, and learners are prepared to be part of it. Through

Robotics, they develop coding skills, critical thinking and creative problem-solving

abilities. Aftercare – Support for modern families

The aftercare programme offers a safe, structured environment where learners

complete homework, receive guidance and take part in enrichment activities. It

provides practical support for parents and consistency for children. Small classes. Real attention. Meaningful growth

Everything comes back to individual attention. Here, every child is supported,

challenged and encouraged to reach their full potential.