CPF highlights security gaps after police vehicle concerns

Safety remains a top concern in Waterkloof Ridge, with the CPF Sector 4 claiming that limited police vehicle availability and manpower are stumbling blocks in the fight against crime.

Sector 4 Chairperson Mike Michaelides said the CPF has had to depend heavily on private security companies to fill the gap.

“Unfortunately, we are challenged by the fact that we have no manpower and no vehicles for Brooklyn, which is the police station in that area. However, that’s not Brooklyn’s fault; it’s the way things are across the country.”

He said they rely heavily on security companies to act as their frontline of defence, while police handle the administrative side once suspects are apprehended.

Michaelides added that residents often face delays when waiting for a patrol vehicle.

“It would be ideal to have two vehicles in each sector of Brooklyn, but that’s not realistic at the moment. We take what we are given and make the most of it.”

Despite these challenges, Michaelides said proactive steps by the CPF have helped reduce crime in Waterkloof Ridge, compared to other sectors.

“I negotiated with security companies, and based on their client base, they’ve allocated vehicles to my area.”

He added that he also runs a very successful CPF telegram group, where residents can report incidents, and reaction companies respond immediately.

“Honestly, crime here is a lot lower than in other sectors because of this system,” he said.

Michaelides stressed that the CPF maintains strong relationships with both police and private security.

“We can’t fight with police about resources; we have to work with what we’ve got. At the same time, our partnerships with private companies have been fantastic, and that co-operation has really helped us keep the area safer.”

However, Brooklyn CPF chairperson Rudy Brown, who also works closely with the Brooklyn Police Station, gave a different perspective, saying police vehicles are not in short supply at the station.

“As per the last operational report handed to the provincial police commissioner, the Brooklyn Police Station has the full contingent of vehicles available, “We are aware that other stations are waiting for vehicles stuck in government garages for repairs, but this is not the case at Brooklyn,” Brown said.

