Garsfontein CPF urges Pretoria East residents to report informal structures

Pretoria East residents have been urged to report unlawful occupation and the erection of informal structures rather than confronting individuals or handing out money and food.

The chairperson of the Garsfontein Community Policing Forum (CPF), Aris Ruyter, said the area has seen an increase in homeless people and informal structures, urging greater community vigilance and reporting.

Ruyter said SAPS and the Tshwane metro police are willing to assist, but authorities cannot act on problems they don’t know about.

”We should not assume that because an illegal informal structure, problematic intersection or group of people is visible, somebody else has already reported it.”

He said it helps tremendously when residents report these locations and provide accurate information about what is happening.

Community safety risk

Ruyter said the CPF strongly encourages residents not to confront people themselves.

”Some individuals may be aggressive or unpredictable, and these situations should rather be reported and handled through the appropriate authorities,” he explained.

He said there is another dimension to the problem, noting that well-meaning residents frequently try to help by distributing parcels, money, tents and other goods directly to people living on the street.

”We completely understand why people do it. You see somebody struggling, you help them, and in that moment you feel that you have made a difference. The problem is that we also need to think about what happens tomorrow and next week, as more and more people will come into the area.”

Ruyter warned that if authorities remove an unlawful structure and someone immediately donates a replacement tent, the cycle simply restarts.

”In the same way, regularly providing food, money and other goods at a particular location can unintentionally encourage people to remain there or return to that area.”

He stressed that this does not mean the community should stop caring or offering support, but rather that assistance should be directed where it has the potential to create lasting change.

”There are established non-profit organisations that work specifically with homeless and vulnerable people. These organisations provide shelter, social services, rehabilitation programmes, life and employment skills and pathways towards getting people off the street permanently.”

Support established organisations

He said the CPF’s request to the community is straightforward: report problem areas, inform neighbours, share verified details and support organisations equipped to offer sustainable relief.

”If you want to donate food, clothing, money or other assistance, consider giving it to one of these organisations and allow them to distribute that assistance as part of a structured programme.”

He said this is not about turning our backs on homeless people. Quite the opposite.

”It is about making sure that the help we provide actually contributes towards a long-term solution.”

He said that if communities, NGOs, SAPS and TMPD collaborate through formal channels, they are far more likely to help vulnerable people while safeguarding the safety and long-term well-being of local neighbourhoods.

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