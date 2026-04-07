Housing register positions cannot be inherited or transferred, metro warns

The Tshwane metro has urged residents to rely on verified information regarding housing processes, warning that widespread misconceptions about the National Housing Needs Register (NHNR) could create false expectations among applicants.

This comes after growing confusion within communities about whether housing register positions can be transferred to family members, particularly after the death of a registered applicant.

The metro has clarified that such assumptions are incorrect, emphasising that the NHNR is strictly a personal and non-transferable system.

According to MMC for Human Settlements Aaron Maluleka, the NHNR is a database designed to manage and record the housing needs of South Africans in a fair, transparent and accountable manner.

The system plays a critical role in ensuring that housing opportunities, including RDP houses, serviced stands and First Home Finance, are allocated based on verified need rather than influence or manipulation.

Maluleka stressed that the NHNR is not a waiting list that can be inherited or passed down.

“Registration on the NHNR is strictly personal and cannot be transferred. If a registered individual passes away, their position on the register does not pass on to family members or any other individual,” he said.

He further explained that being registered on the NHNR does not mean an individual has formally applied for a house, nor does it guarantee that they will receive one immediately.

The system records housing needs and places individuals in a pool from which they may be invited to apply for a housing subsidy when suitable projects become available in their area.

“The NHNR does not function as a queue but as a needs-based database tied to a specific individual. This ensures fairness and prevents practices such as queue-jumping and manipulation of the housing allocation process,” added Maluleka.

The metro also highlighted that family members or dependents who require housing assistance must register independently on the NHNR, provided they meet the qualifying criteria.

Each application is assessed on its own merits, reinforcing the principle of equitable access to housing opportunities.

Residents are encouraged to visit their nearest Regional Office to register and to ensure that their information is captured correctly in the system.

Maluleka believes improving public understanding of how the NHNR works will help manage expectations and reduce frustration among communities waiting for housing assistance.

He warned against the spread of misinformation, which can mislead residents and undermine trust in the housing allocation system.

“We urge the public to rely on official communication channels for accurate information regarding housing processes and to avoid misinformation that may lead to unrealistic expectations,” he said.

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