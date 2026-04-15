Brace yourself: 14-hour water maintenance for east today

Residents in parts of Pretoria east could be without water on Wednesday as the metro continues upgrades to its water network.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the Water and Sanitation Business Unit will be carrying out a tie-in connection of a newly installed pipeline to the existing water reticulation system supplying the Waterkloof East Reservoir.

“The work is scheduled to take place from 08:00 to 22:00, lasting approximately 14 hours.”

Suburbs expected to be affected include Alphen Park, Brooklyn, Garsfontein 374-JR, Hazelwood, Maroelana, Maroelana Ext 3 and Waterkloof.

Mashigo said the interruption is necessary to improve water infrastructure and ensure long-term reliability of supply to affected areas.

“The city apologises for the inconvenience that may arise from this planned work and appreciates residents’ understanding and co-operation,” he said.

Residents are urged to store sufficient water ahead of the shutdown and to use water sparingly throughout the day.

Mashigo reminded the community to continue adopting water-saving habits, particularly during planned maintenance periods.

“We encourage residents to make water conservation part of their everyday lifestyle,” he said.

He added that simple measures can help reduce water usage, including installing low-flow shower heads and tap aerators where possible, and using dual-flush toilet systems.

Mashigo urged residents to save water outdoors by planting indigenous or drought-resistant plants, sweeping driveways instead of using a hosepipe, collecting rainwater for reuse and covering swimming pools to reduce evaporation.

He advised locals to take shorter showers, avoid leaving taps running unnecessarily and regularly check for leaks in toilets and taps.

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