Beware RDP scam, metro warns

The Tshwane metro is urging residents to be wary of a recent circulating RDP scam that targets people who have applied for the subsidised housing between 1996–2022.

MMC for Human Settlements Aaron Maluleke said applicants must use the National Housing Needs Register (NHNR) to register for RDPs as it is the only body with the authority to do so.

“In the false messages being circulated, applicants are being misled to believe that approval of their RDP housing opportunities will be made on the condition that they first settle their outstanding utility bills before being permitted access to the house. This is manifestly irrational, as RDP housing opportunities are new houses for which no municipal debt has been accrued,” Maluleke said.

To qualify for an RDP, the applicant must:

– Be a South African citizen or have permanent residency,

– Be 18 years and older, and

– Be married, widowed, divorced or single with dependents.

The MMC urged victims of the scam to report it to law enforcement agencies.

He added that the metro is committed to unblocking the historical housing backlog and expanding housing and human settlements opportunities to more residents.

Maluleke asserted that this is a critical move going forward, given the prominence of the Capital City.

“Migration to urban centres is a phenomenon that many cities across the world have to grapple with. Tshwane is no different. Tshwane, being a key player in the South African economy, has the consequence of attracting people from across the country looking for better opportunities. This often leads to people erecting unsafe dwellings on the peripheries of the city, where there is often no bulk infrastructure to service their needs,” Maluleka said.

He said to address residents’ housing needs, the metro needs:

– 43 000 student beds

– 93 092 first-time home finance units

– 110 498 social housing units

– 83 926 rental units

Housing Company Tshwane (HCT) has been allocated a R40.2-million subsidy as a result, as well as 1 200 rental units to improve access to more housing opportunities closer to places of economic activity.

The metro’s flagship project, the Marabastad Townlands, is now fully tenanted with 300 families since its opening. Another R400- million has been budgeted to address the more than 500 informal settlements the city houses, according to Maluleke.

“Tshwane now has 502 informal settlements for which we have set aside R400-million for the provision of dignified rudimentary services. To assist in providing dignified living spaces for these residents, we have allocated a further R98-million for the formalisation of informal settlements,” he said.

“This multiparty coalition government has demonstrated in its budget envelope that it is committed to addressing the challenges of our human settlements backlog, and we are working to progressively realise greater access to housing opportunities as demanded by the Constitution,” Maluleka concluded.

