Three suspects killed in Mamelodi East shootout

A dramatic police raid in Mamelodi East ended in bloodshed on Tuesday when a shootout broke out between law enforcement and armed suspects.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Singo members of the Hawks’ Tactical Operation Management Section (TOMS), supported by Gauteng Highway Patrol, the Airwing, and local police, stormed a house in Stoffelpark extension 15 following intelligence about illegal firearms on Tuesday.

“Upon arrival at the premises, a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects. The police fatally wounded three suspects and one suspect fled the scene.”

Singo said the police recovered one AR rifle and two pistols.

