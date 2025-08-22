Hammanskraal man arrested for brutal murder

The North West police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, and the attempted murder of his current partner.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, the lifeless body of 20-year-old Kgaugelo Marota was discovered on August 21, at a local tavern in Maubane village, which is near Carousel View, north of Hammanskraal.

Myburgh said Marota had sustained multiple stab wounds and was declared dead on the scene by Emergency and Medical Rescue Services (EMRS).

“Investigations revealed that after allegedly killing Marota, the suspect returned to his house, where he allegedly stabbed his current girlfriend several times.

“She survived the attack and was rushed to a local hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment,” said Myburgh.

Police confirmed that he was tracked down and arrested by Makapanstad police in the early hours of August 22, in Carousel View near Maubane.

The 26-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Temba Magistrate’s Court on August 25 on charges of murder and attempted murder.

