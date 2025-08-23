From rugby star to purpose-driven business leader

When you first meet former professional rugby player Kyle Meadows, you might expect a typical sportsman. You would not be disappointed.

Meadows is broad-shouldered, confident, and has the kind of calm energy that once made him a feared centre on the field.

Then he starts talking, not about sport, but about purpose, vision, and people, and you quickly realise rugby was just chapter one of a much bigger story.

“I played rugby for all the wrong reasons,” he admits with a smile. “It was a good game for three years, but rugby was not really for me.”

That honesty sums up who he is today. Meadows is not afraid to close one door if it means opening another that leads to a life of meaning.

At Pretoria Boys High School, Meadows was a popular figure. Powerfully built, with a knack for reading the game, his ability to split the defence and stop runners in their tracks made him one of the school’s stars.

Some said he could have gone all the way and made a life from rugby. He did get this chance in France with Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente in Angouleme, and with the Vodacom Blue Bulls.

But something inside kept whispering that this was not the final destination.

“Rugby was a platform,” he explains, “But it was not my destiny. I found a love for business.”

When his rugby journey ended by his own volition, reality bit hard. “At 21, I had no degree and no money,” he recalls. “I had to start working with zero experience.”

His first job was in marketing. It was not glamorous, but it taught him the basics of client service, persistence, and creative problem-solving.

From one client, he built up a marketing company, and then it was on to a second company, this time focusing on strategy.

After Covid-19, opportunities flooded in. By 2021, he had been appointed head of a top marketing start-up, and recognition followed fast. He was soon listed among South Africa’s Top 15 most influential businesspeople.

“Age is but a number,” he said, continuing, “What matters is that you cannot work from a place of lack. You need to work from a place of emotional abundance. Everything has to be intentional.”

If Meadows sounds grounded, it is because life forced him to be.

His family endured staggering hardship: his father was hijacked, their home was burned to the ground, and they had to start over as a family of five from rock bottom.

“Despite every one of these hardships, I never saw anyone in our family giving up. We were focused on getting onto our feet again,” he says.

That resilience became his compass. His mother, Sharon, often reminded him: “Poverty reduces people to something they might not want to be. It is the responsibility of all to help where they can, so that everyone can grow towards their potential.”

Her words stayed with him. They now shape how he builds businesses and why community impact sits at the heart of his work.

Looking back, the seeds of his entrepreneurship were planted early. In school, he painted and drew pictures to sell to relatives. He hustled by selling sweets to classmates. The instinct was always there – to create value and to make things happen.

Today, that instinct has grown into Nexar Growth Group and Galilee Wealth, two award-winning companies he founded in his twenties. Galilee Wealth is a niche asset management and investment firm that focuses on legacy-based strategies. Nexar Growth Group partners with start-ups and corporates to build for the long term.

Ask Meadows, and he will tell you, business is never just about the numbers.

“All our skills should honour God,” he says. “Our success lies in our ability to partner with others.”

For Meadows, giving back is not a slogan but a lifestyle. His companies have supported a substantial number of non-profits in Gauteng, most working in poverty alleviation.

“We do outreaches because we come from a place of hardship,” he says. “I want to help people recognise their opportunities.”

He has a particular soft spot for helping children and orphans. “We like to help fight poverty because it is often a precursor to crime,” he explains.

His belief is simple: If you change the life of one child, you change the trajectory of a community.

The lessons of rugby never left him. As he says, “I took what I was taught on the field into the world of business strategy, especially knowing what to do as a team.”

He often tells young entrepreneurs that in sport, you wait in silence for success as you develop your talent, and business is no different: “Work in private, succeed in public”.

It is why mentoring matters so much to him. As a member of the C12 group of Christian CEOs and executives, he spends time helping younger leaders understand not just the mechanics of business but the mindset needed to thrive.

Meadows makes no secret of his faith. The Bible verse Luke 5:11, about leaving everything to follow a greater call, is a verse he lives by.

For him, leadership is never about position but about impact. “You can impact a thousand if you can impact one.”

