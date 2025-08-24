Silverton sweethearts celebrate 53 years of love

For Danie (73) and Marietjie (69) van Deventer, love has been a journey of more than five decades filled with challenges, joy, faith, love and an unbreakable bond.

The Silverton couple, who met as teenagers at Hartbeespoort Dam on December 16, 1971, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, and hope their story will inspire younger generations about what it takes to build a long, healthy marriage.

The couple celebrated their anniversary at their former school during the mark of the schools 50th celebration.

The couple tied the knot on December 28, 1974.

Danie, a retired senior officer, spent 30 years in the Defence Force before working as a manager and legal advisor for Uitkyk Meat & Supermarket.

Marietjie worked in childcare, banking, insurance, and at Laerskool Skuilkrans for nine years. They have called Silverton home for almost 50 years.

Together, they raised two daughters and are proud grandparents to six grandchildren, with the eldest currently studying in America.

Despite the hardships they faced, financial struggles, serious illnesses, accidents, and long separations while Danie served on border duty, the couple believes their strong foundation of faith, trust, and mutual support carried them through.

“Love, respect, trust, support, and to walk the path with God are essential for a successful marriage,” said Marietjie.

She said even after 50 years, the spark has never died.

“Our recipe for a successful and long-lasting relationship is based on three pillars. Firstly, a strong religion with good religious principles, love and respect for each other and thirdly, mutual support.”

She added that: “But make no mistake, to be together up until now is a challenge on its own. But still, it is worthwhile. We have known each other for 53 years.”

She attributed this to their shared interests, sense of humour, and daily appreciation for one another.

“We still love each other and we make jokes every day,” she said.

She said their golden anniversary was made extra special by celebrating with Laerskool Skuilkrans. It is a place close to their hearts as three of their grandchildren attended the school where Marietjie once worked.

Today, Danie and Marietjie are still giving back to their community. Through their initiative, Sparkling Cleaning Silverton, they work together to clean sidewalks, parks, and the Moreleta River, restoring dignity and pride to their neighbourhood.

Marietjie said the most important advice for young couples is simple: Choose the right partner, build your relationship on shared values, and never stop supporting each other through life’s ups and downs.

