Suspect nabbed in Mamelodi for hijacked vehicle, firearm possession

Mamelodi police arrested a 32-year-old man for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and an unlicensed firearm on August 24.

This comes after the police received information from a car tracking company regarding a hijacked Ford Ranger in Section 14, Mamelodi East.

Police spokesperson Constable Penelope Khulong said the police traced the vehicle to a house.

When they arrived at the house, police found one suspect attempting to remove the tracking device from the vehicle.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested. Prior to being detained, the suspect was searched, and a 9mm Glock pistol and nine rounds of ammunition were found in his possession,” said Khulong.

Station commander Brigadier Terence Naidoo thanked his staff for their quick response and commented that vehicle hijacking is increasing in Mamelodi East.

The police encourage the public to report any suspicious activity to the police by dialling 08600 10 111 or using the MySAPS App.

