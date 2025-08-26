Call for temporary road markings on Lynnwood stretch

East motorists are demanding that the Tshwane metro urgently put down temporary road markings on recently resurfaced stretches of Lynnwood Road and surrounding intersections, including Atterbury Road and Justice Mohamed Street.

The resurfacing forms part of the Line 2B BRT project, covering the section from University Road to the N1 highway.

While residents have welcomed the resurfacing itself, they say the failure to reinstate road markings has turned a busy route into a safety hazard.

East resident Clarissa Grey has raised concerns about the current condition of the road, citing the absence of markings, missing signage and the added danger of poor streetlighting at night.

Grey said she drives the route daily and has already formally submitted a request to the metro for urgent action.

“The absence of road markings, even temporary ones, has resulted in ongoing confusion, heightened frustration among motorists and near-collisions occurring almost every day,” she said.

“This is an extremely dangerous situation created by the municipality’s inaction.”

She stated that prompt action is not just necessary; it is a matter of public safety.

Another resident, Ruan Combrink, who commutes along the stretch six days a week, said drivers are simply creating their own lanes in the absence of guidance.

“It is very unsafe without the markings because people are just making their own lanes, especially in peak-time traffic,” he explained.

“I’ve had a few near misses because of this. It becomes very stressful near the intersections, where four self-made lanes suddenly have to squeeze back into two.”

Combrink said with the number of buses on this route, it’s downright dangerous.

Residents also expressed disappointment at the metro’s handling of the matter, saying requests for temporary lines appear to have been ignored.

“One resident was told that the metro could not prioritise temporary markings because no one had complained, which is simply not true,” Grey added.

The metro, however, insists that work is underway.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that permanent road markings will be applied at the end of August.

“The contractor is planning to do road markings on August 30, as part of the final works at the intersection,” Mashigo said.

He explained that permanent markings can only be applied once the asphalt has “cured”, a process that takes up to two months.

When asked why temporary dotted lines had not been introduced in the interim, Mashigo said the start of the new financial year had delayed procurement processes.

“The city is still busy with administrative work, which includes the creation of requisitions before instructions can be issued to service providers to commence with road marking works,” he explained.

Mashigo said, in the meantime, traffic accommodation and temporary signage were in place to guide motorists, and that all signage damaged during resurfacing would be restored by September 30.

