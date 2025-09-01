Hennopspark faces eight-hour water outage

Hennopspark residents will face possible eight-hour water supply interruptions on September 2.

The interruption comes as Tshwane’s water and sanitation business unit will carry out a scheduled tie-in connection to the water supply network along Jakaranda Street in Hennopspark.

According to the metro, this interruption is expected to last for eight hours, starting from 08:00 until 16:00.

Water supply interruption to affect some parts of Hennopspark pic.twitter.com/67pavIYO1x — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) August 25, 2025

The following extensions of Hennopspark and business amenities will be affected:

– Hennopspark ext 7, 15, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 31, 35, 40, 49, 54, 56, 61, 64, 71, 75, 77, 81, 84, 85, 86, 90, 91, 92 and 9.

– Centurion Lifestyle Centre

– Dirk Smit Industrial Park

– Edison Park

– Edwards Square

– Jakaranda Park

– Techno Complex

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the metro will provide roaming tankers until the situation gets back to normal.

“To ensure continued provision of water to the affected areas, the city will provide roaming tankers until the situation normalises,” Mashigo said.

He said the metro apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may arise as a result of the above-mentioned work.

The metro urges residents to make the following water-conservation measures part of their everyday lifestyle:

– Do not water or irrigate gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems between 06:00 and 18:00.

– Do not wash vehicles with hosepipes.

– Do not fill swimming pools.

– Keep on using grey water to water gardens and flush toilets.

– Report water leaks, burst pipes and all incidents where water is wasted. Where possible, water-saving devices should be installed.

Residents are advised to adhere to the following water-saving tips:

– Install a low-flow shower head and tap aerators where possible.

– Use a dual-flush toilet cistern.

– Plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden.

– Use a broom instead of a hosepipe when cleaning driveways or patios.

– Collect rainwater to reuse in the garden or wash the car.

– Cover the swimming pool to reduce water evaporation.

-Take a shower rather than a bath.

– Close a running tap while brushing teeth or shaving.

– Regularly check toilets and taps for leaks.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.