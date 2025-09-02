Grim times for industrial sector with job cuts bloodbath

In the span of just a few days, a wave of retrenchment notices has swept across South Africa’s industrial landscape, leaving workers, unions, and communities in a state of shock and uncertainty.

What began as a few isolated announcements has quickly snowballed into a cascade of job losses that speak to deeper, systemic failures within the country’s economic and industrial policy framework.

On the heels of retrenchment notices from Ford, ArcelorMittal South Africa, Beeshoek Mine, and Bridgestone SA, Glencore Operations South Africa added its name to the growing list on September 1.

In total, close to 6 000 job cuts have been tallied by the Solidarity Union in roughly two working days.

According to Solidarity’s deputy general secretary Willie Venter, the magnitude of the crisis is clear: “A bloodbath of retrenchments has materialised”.

But it was Ford Motor Company of South Africa (FMCSA) that perhaps sent the most jarring shockwave when it issued a formal notice under section 189(3) and 189A of the Labour Relations Act on 30 August.

This began a consultation process for large-scale retrenchments, potentially affecting hundreds of workers across two major manufacturing plants.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa did not mince its words in its response.

General secretary Irvin Jim confirmed receipt of the notice and denounced the proposed job cuts as ‘an attack on the South African working class’.

The union has called for urgent consultations and strongly criticised the broader implications of Ford’s decision.

According to the details in the notice, Ford aims to ‘realign its manufacturing operation in both the Silverton Manufacturing Plant and the Struandale Engine Plant to correspond with existing and projected manufacturing requirements.”

This realignment, however, comes at a steep human cost. The restructuring could eliminate 474 permanent jobs: 391 at Silverton in Tshwane, 73 at Struandale in Gqeberha, and 10 administrative posts across both locations.

Moreover, 141 fixed-term contract positions are set to be discontinued by December.

For NUMSA, this is not simply a business decision.

The union said it is the latest blow in a pattern of de-industrialisation that has been slowly but steadily dismantling the country’s manufacturing base.

“We regard these plant closures and retrenchments as an attack on the South African working class,” said Jim.

“We have repeatedly stated that we urgently need more manufacturing and industrialisation to create the most needed jobs.”

Jim argues that job losses at this scale further entrench poverty, inequality, and social instability.

He warned that continued economic mismanagement and the absence of a robust industrial policy have left the country exposed to the whims of multinational corporations that benefit from government incentives, only to retrench workers during hard times.

At the heart of NUMSA’s concern is the familiar narrative that workers are always the first to suffer when market conditions shift.

“NUMSA has witnessed a painful pattern that as soon as employers’ profits are under threat, the first thing they do is to target what they regard as the weakest link in the chain, which is workers,” said Jim.

In response to the looming job cuts, NUMSA is demanding an urgent consultation process under the Labour Relations Act.

“We call on Ford Motor Company and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to set up dates for us to engage in consultation with the union, taking into account that we have a mere 60 days to find alternatives,” Jim said.

Ford, for its part, has acknowledged the difficulty of the situation.

Company spokesperson Duduzile Nxele described the restructuring as a response to evolving market demands.

“We regret that these essential plant adjustments will result in a reduction of positions across both facilities. We understand the impact this has on our valued employees, and we are committed to supporting those affected,” she said.

Ford also affirmed its commitment to legal and ethical consultation with unions and employees.

“Ford is committed to transparent and respectful engagement with its employees,” Nxele added.

Nevertheless, NUMSA has called on workers to remain organised and vigilant. “We call on all workers to unite behind the union. They must speak to shop stewards for more information on the process,” Jim concluded.

As the Section 189 process unfolds over the next two months, NUMSA is expected to propose alternatives to retrenchments in an effort to preserve jobs and protect workers’ rights.

According to Venter, the deeper concern lingers that South Africa is now confronting the consequences of years of stagnant policy-making and economic drift.

