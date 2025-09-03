UPDATE: Community support helps police trace missing woman

The Pretoria North police have confirmed that 65-year-old Rosa Sophia Cooper, who was reported missing on August 19, has been found.

Cooper had last been seen at North Park Mall in Pretoria North after travelling there from Rustenburg, when she was reported missing.

At the time, she was reportedly wearing a black jacket and brown shoes.

Her disappearance prompted the Pretoria North SAPS to issue a public appeal for assistance earlier this month.

According to Pretoria North SAPS, she has since been located and is no longer considered missing.

Police have thanked the community for their support in spreading awareness.

“We appreciate the public’s assistance and co-operation in this matter. The information shared helped us ensure that Ms Cooper could be found safely,” said Sergeant Tumisang Moloto.

He emphasised the importance of reporting missing persons immediately, noting that community involvement is often key in resolving such cases.

