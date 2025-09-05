Parks, cemeteries and streets upgraded in the Tshwane Eastern Region initiative

Tshwane metro has made steady progress in improving basic services in Region 6 (Eastern), with visible changes in communities after a week-long urban management programme.

Between August 25–29, municipal teams carried out a wide range of maintenance and restoration work, including grass cutting, tree pruning, pothole repairs, and stormwater system upkeep.

Region 6 includes areas such as Mamelodi, Nellmapius, Moreleta Park, Garsfontein, Silverton, Silver Lakes, and Equestria.

Deputy Mayor and MMC responsible for Region 6, Eugene Modise, said the efforts are part of Tshwane’s commitment to cleaner, safer, and more resilient communities.

“When we speak about building resilient communities, this is what we mean: taking care of the basics. Clean parks, safe streets, and working stormwater systems all contribute to dignity and safety for our residents,” he said.

In Mamelodi and Pretoria east, parks and sports grounds were given a facelift through a large-scale grass-cutting programme.

“Spaces such as Rethabile Sport in Ward 23, Hinterland Park in Ward 18 and Buffelpeer Street Open Space in Ward 18 were rehabilitated, giving children, families and sporting groups clean and safe areas to enjoy again.”

Modise said the teams also continued at Matt Street Cemetery in Ward 101, Pretoria East Cemetery, where ongoing maintenance was carried out.

He said the metro recognises that cemeteries are sacred spaces that deserve consistent care.

Tree pruning was another priority. Streets in Mamelodi, such as Tsomo, Madevu Makgatholela, Molepo streets and Hinterland Avenue, as well as several areas in Equestria, were cleared of overgrown branches.

He explained that pruning improves visibility and reduces risks to pedestrians, power lines, and infrastructure, while also enhancing the look of neighbourhoods.

According to Modise, 220 potholes were fixed across Region 6, totalling 651 square metres, and using 92 tons of asphalt.

“Major repairs were carried out in high-traffic areas, including Sithole and Monaka streets in Mamelodi, Krige and Beverley streets in Silverton, and Furrow Road and Vergelegen Avenue in Equestria.”

Modise said stormwater systems were also cleared and maintained in areas such as Moreleta Park, East Lynne, Mamelodi, and Equestria.

“These interventions are crucial for preventing flooding during heavy rains and protecting homes and businesses from water damage.”

Modise stressed that these interventions are not one-off clean-ups.

“They are part of an ongoing programme to keep up momentum and respond directly to community needs. Every pothole repaired and every tree pruned is a step closer to a city that works for its people.”

Looking ahead, Modise said there will be another rollout round of urban management activities in Region 6.

“This includes more tree pruning in Mamelodi (wards 15 and 86), Nellmapius (wards 15 and 86) and Moreleta Park (Ward 83). The focus will be on reducing risks posed by overgrown branches that block visibility, threaten power lines, and obstruct walkways.” He added that: “The outcome we are seeking is safer, cleaner and well-kept neighbourhoods. We know the needs are many, but we are committed to sustaining progress and deepening service delivery in every part of Region 6.”

Modise reiterates that these interventions are not mere routine maintenance tasks, but deliberate actions aimed at restoring confidence in public infrastructure and strengthening the social fabric of the capital. Together, these efforts are building cleaner, safer, and more resilient communities across Tshwane.

