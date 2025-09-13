Several people injured in N4 crash near Solomon Mahlangu Drive off-ramp

A multiple-vehicle collision on the N4 highway between the Solomon Mahlangu and Simon Vermooten off-ramps left several people injured in the early hours of Saturday morning, September 13.

Emergency Medical Solutions spokesperson Dean Slater reported that their team was dispatched to the crash site at 03:27. The cause of the accident is currently unclear.

“Paramedics arrived to a horrific scene, with multiple cars reduced to twisted wrecks of steel,” Slater explained. “Other responders from VEMRU and the Tshwane Fire Department were already working to free an entrapped patient.”

Slater noted that Emergency Medical Solutions’ advanced life support paramedic stabilised one critically injured patient before transporting them to hospital, where they were handed over in a critical but stable condition.

He added that determining the exact number of injured patients was challenging due to the number of vehicles involved.

“Several patients were treated on scene and transported to medical facilities by different emergency services, making it difficult to get an accurate head count.”

Slater commended the coordinated efforts of all emergency teams involved.

“We extend our thanks to all role players who worked tirelessly under very difficult circumstances,” he said.

The cause of the crash remains under police investigation.

