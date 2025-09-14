Truck and four cars collide on N1, leaving several injured

Several vehicles, including a truck, were involved in a collision on the N1 Southbound before the Brakfontein offramp on the old Johannesburg Road on Sunday morning, September 14.

The incident resulted in multiple injuries, but fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

Paramedics treated numerous patients at the scene, with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

“Three patients sustained minor injuries, while one individual was trapped in a vehicle and is in critical condition. All have since been transported to hospital,” Slater stated.

While the precise cause of the accident remains unclear, Emergency Medical Solutions (EMS) spokesperson Dean Slater indicated that it appeared the truck struggled to navigate the turn coming from the north side of the N1, subsequently striking the barrier on the highway.

“It seems the truck allegedly could not make the turn,” Slater explained.

Despite the seriousness of the crash, no fatalities were reported. Clean-up and recovery operations are currently ongoing.

Slater also mentioned that a secondary incident occurred as some motorists attempted to use the emergency lanes, leading to further complications at the scene.

Slater thanked all the emergency services who responded swiftly to the crash.

“Teams from Netcare 911, VEMRU, EMER-G-MED, Pro Med, Afriforum patrollers, First Help Towing, Tshwane Emergency Services, TMPD, and the National Traffic Police were on scene and worked tirelessly to assist,” he said.

