Central power interruptions to continue for several days

Residents, businesses and institutions around Pretoria Central and West will have to deal with power outages in the coming days as officials battle to fix severe cable theft damage on Struben Street.

Preliminary assessments of the recent outage confirmed the severity and complexity of the damage caused by theft and vandalism along Struben Street near Cowie Street.

The metro said the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) estimates the restoration process will require several days to complete due to the specialised equipment and components involved.

The ongoing outage has affected the Pretoria CBD, Salvokop, Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, Pretoria West Industrial and the surrounding areas.

“While the exact estimated time of restoration cannot be provided at this juncture, the city assures all affected stakeholders that every possible measure is being prioritised to minimise disruption and restore supply as soon as it’s humanly and practically possible. “The repair work to be undertaken is complex and massive, and will take several days to complete, given the severity of the damage to the electricity infrastructure and network,” said metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

The metro’s Energy and Electricity Business Unit, alongside the OEM, have completed preparatory phases, which include finalising comprehensive restoration procedures and securing the site with strict safety and security measures.

Teams are now mobilised with technical personnel, equipment and components to ensure that once all the equipment and components have been supplied, work can begin.

The metro apologised for the inconvenience and said it will keep affected communities updated.

