Centurion residents uneasy as violent crime rises sharply this month

Violent crime in Centurion has been on the rise since the beginning of September, with several incidents leaving residents deeply concerned.

Community policing forums, private security companies and the SAPS have been working around the clock to contain the surge.

Wierdabrug CPF chairperson Daniël van Rooyen said that violent crimes such as murder, rape, hijacking and armed robbery remain a serious concern in the precinct and across the country.

“Police officers have been actively apprehending suspects for a range of violent crimes, including murder, rape, hijacking and armed robbery.

“It is a known reality that violent crime remains a serious concern across the country, and the CPF plays a critical role in their efforts,” he said.

Although he could not share details of specific incidents due to ongoing investigations, he confirmed that visible CPF patrols have a significant impact.

“The Wierdabrug CPF utilises dedicated volunteer patrollers who conduct regular patrols. Visible patrolling makes a significant impact on deterring crime. Patrols are often conducted at crime hotspots, with some patrollers patrolling daily.”

Van Rooyen added that national statistics show contact crimes such as murder, attempted murder and assault are worrying, along with property-related crimes such as burglaries and vehicle theft.

He said the CPF works closely with SAPS through a 24-hour manned call centre that communicates with patrollers, private security and emergency services.

“When an incident occurs, CPF members can react to the scene, contain it, and assist the police until they arrive. CPF members can also make a citizen’s arrest if necessary and are trained to support SAPS with tasks such as securing a scene and acting as witnesses,” he said.

He urged residents to lock doors and windows, install burglar bars and alarms, keep their homes well-lit and vary their daily routines.

“In the event of a hijacking, do not resist. Follow the hijacker’s instructions. Memorise and keep emergency numbers, including the local CPF and SAPS, readily available. Report all crimes and suspicious activity to the police and your local CPF,” he added.

Lyttelton Sector 2 CPF chairperson Merle van Staden said housebreakings, house robberies, and business robberies remain a particular concern around Centurion.

“There’s no specific crime that’s standing out at this time. It is trio crimes that increase and decrease weekly, monthly, and sometimes daily,” she said.

She added that patrols in the area had made a noticeable difference.

“We have a very good working relationship with the police. They inform us on crime trends and specific areas where they want us to do patrols. We are the eyes and the ears in those areas, and we can definitely see a reduction in crime where we do patrols.”

Van Staden added that CPF members try to patrol as much as possible, often every night, despite having day jobs, while police sometimes request specific patrols in crime hotspots.

She emphasised that quick reporting is crucial.

“If we come across anything suspicious, we report it immediately to the station or our sector commanders, and from there, they do whatever they need to do.

“Sometimes we do encounter ourselves in immediate action or problems. We call in the necessary support, other than SAPS or security companies or whoever is closest.”

Van Staden advised residents to have early warning systems in place, so that it is easier to report any incidents that occur.

She added that belonging to a CPF helps speed up emergency responses.

“People do not have an idea who to call in a serious crime situation. My advice would be, know your emergency numbers, belong to your local CPF and have early warning systems.”

Private security has also been central to operations in recent weeks.

Monitor Net spokesperson JP Le Roux confirmed that house robberies, business robberies and vehicle theft remain a significant problem.

“Some of the matters have been attended to, and some suspects have been caught and arrested.”

He pointed to an incident on September 12 when multiple units, including TMPD K9, Lyttelton SAPS, Monitor Net, and other private security teams, responded to an incident where suspects robbed a business in Lyttelton.

A lookout was circulated for a silver Haval H1 linked to the crime, which was later spotted on Wierda Road heading towards the R55.

Le Roux said the suspects opened fire on officers during a chase.

“When the suspects spotted the members, they immediately tried to evade arrest, and a chase was initiated. The suspects started shooting at the members following them, and members returned fire, fatally shooting one suspect and wounding two others,” he said.

Two suspects were hospitalised, while another two were apprehended.

A revolver, pistol, ammunition, cigarettes, cash and cellphones were seized, while the vehicle was found to be fitted with false plates.

Just a day before that, on September 11, four suspected house robbers were killed in a shootout with police on the N14.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said Gauteng Highway Patrol and private security personnel tracked a vehicle linked to a spate of robberies in Tshwane South and Johannesburg North suburbs.

“Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ getaway car on the R55 in Centurion and tried to stop it. The perpetrators sped off, and a chase ensued. The suspects started shooting towards the police,” she explained.

Police retaliated and fatally shot all four suspects.

Muridili said three firearms, ammunition and housebreaking equipment were recovered from the white Hyundai, which was also fitted with false registration plates.

Preliminary investigations linked the suspects to 18 house robberies.

On September 4, a violent home invasion in Wierda Park ended with the death of one of the intruders.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said a homeowner preparing for his day was confronted by three armed men after unlocking his kitchen door.

“The homeowner started screaming and asked why they were in his house. He reversed back to the room for safety and heard multiple gunshots. The homeowner then pulled out his firearm and started shooting back,” said Van Dyk.

One suspect was fatally shot, while the other two fled and remain at large.

As crime incidents mount, residents remain uneasy, with Lyttelton resident Caroline Scheepers saying that the recent spike in crime has left her and other residents living in fear and more worried about community safety.

Scheepers added that while she appreciates the efforts of police, security and CPF patrols, it is becoming harder to feel safe in Centurion.

“We cannot continue living like this. Something needs to change before it gets worse,” she said.

