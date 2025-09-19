Metro disputes claims Lynnwood Road project on hold

Construction on the Lynnwood Road upgrade project (Line 2C) is not on hold, according to the metro; however, when Rekord visited the site, there were no workers there.

The project, which began in May 2023, aims to widen Lynnwood Road and integrate Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said work was only temporarily hampered by a dispute between the main contractor, Tshabalala Buhle Muhle (TBM), and its subcontractors.

“The city, through its appointed Employer’s Agent (EA), is actively engaging with the contractor to ensure work continues and the project is completed,” Mashigo said.

He stated that TBM has received all payments for completed work, following the metro procure-to-pay principle, where payments are made to the main contractor for certified work verified by the EA and project manager.

“The remaining balance owed by the metro pertains only to work still to be completed on the project,” Mashigo added.

Mashigo explained that on monitoring payments, the EA and project team oversee daily activities to ensure compliance with cost, time, and quality standards.

While payment to subcontractors is the responsibility of the main contractor, according to Mashigo, the metro has facilitated meetings to resolve non-payment disputes.

He disputed claims that subcontractors were refused engagement at the metro offices.

“The claim is incorrect. Two meetings involving the main contractor and subcontractors have been held in the past two weeks to address the issues raised.”

Mashigo said accountability measures are in place should the main contractor fail to pay subcontractors on time.

He added that the project is governed by the General Conditions of Contract, allowing for recovery of money that has already been paid, or the application of penalties in cases of persistent default, enforceable after contract completion or termination.

Mashigo rejected claims that TBM had unfinished projects elsewhere, including Wonderboom, saying, “The claim is incorrect. TBM was not appointed on the Wonderboom project.”

He said that while a definitive timeline for resolving the dispute cannot yet be provided, the metro reassures residents and stakeholders that updates will be communicated through ward councillors, the appointed Community Liaison Officer, and other official channels.

“The metro remains committed to ensuring the Lynnwood Road upgrade is completed, and all parties are actively engaged to resolve payment matters,” Mashigo said.

However, not all stakeholders agree that work has resumed.

Subcontractor Jennifer Kekana disputed the metro’s assurances, claiming that TBM has not paid subcontractors and has no money to purchase materials to restart work.

“How is he going to continue with work while there is no money for materials?” Kekana asked.

The metro has since started painting pedestrian lines on the road.

This after ward 46 councillor Pieter van Heerden (DA) launched a petition calling on the metro to restore road markings on Lynnwood Road in wards 85, 46, 82, 56 and 44.

He also raised concerns about the state of the Lynnwood Road Bus Rapid Transit project, claiming that subcontractors have not been paid and have downed tools, despite the main contractor allegedly being paid upfront.

“This botched project should not become the burden of residents,” Van Heerden said.

He urged residents to sign the petition to get the lanes painted and the project finalised.

