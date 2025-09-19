Plan your weekend with these fun walks and heritage celebrations

Pretoria is buzzing with festivals and heritage celebrations this weekend.

Whether you’re after flowers in bloom, community spirit, or outdoor runs, something’s guaranteed to keep you busy.

Flower Festival Weekend @ Plantland Menlyn – Fri to Sun, Sept 19–21

Step into spring with the spectacular Berry, African Violet & Rose Festival at Plantland in Menlyn this weekend.

Expect breathtaking flower exhibits, gardening workshops, festival specials, and even a free pot plant with every purchase.

Awareness Fun Walk @ National Zoological Gardens – Sat, Sept 20

Get your walking shoes ready for a 5km family-friendly fun walk at the National Zoological Gardens (Pretoria zoo) on Saturday.

Gates open at 06:00.

Enjoy medals or magnets at the finish, food stalls with boerewors rolls, pancakes, and hot drinks, and a great morning out while supporting zoo maintenance projects.

Noot vir Nood Fundraising Concert @ Laerskool Constantiapark – Sat, Sept 20

Celebrate music and community spirit at the Laerskool Constantia Park fundraising concert on Saturday.

Expect an evening of entertainment while supporting a local school initiative from 19:00 till late.

Tickets available at the school (contact for pricing).

Lifestyle Community Run @ Lucky Bread Company, Castle Gate – Sun, Sept 21

Kick off your Sunday with a 5km run filled with good vibes with Lucky Bread Company in Castle Gate on Sunday, September 21.

Be there at 06:45 and enjoy live beats by AydenJ, great coffee, and community spirit.

This run is sure to energise you for the week!

Friends of Skuilkrans Open Day – Wednesday, Sept 24

Reconnect with nature at three hidden gems in Pretoria east to celebrate Heritage Day, September 24.

Take part in guided walks every hour between 08:00 and 16:00, exploring Meyerspark Bird Sanctuary, Moreleta Skuilkrans, and Skuilkrans Kopje.

It’s safe, family-friendly, and absolutely free.

