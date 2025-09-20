Amputee riders tour SA to inspire hope

Four brave amputees are gearing up for a remarkable 15-day motorcycle tour across South Africa, starting in Centurion on September 20.

Their mission? To raise awareness, break the stigma around disability, and raise crucial funds to help fellow amputees receive life-changing prosthetic limbs.

Leading the charge are Matthew ‘Bushy’ McKelvey and Dave Malherbe, a bilateral below-knee amputee and founder of the Wheels of Hope initiative.

He will be joined by three fellow riders: Dave Malherbe from Hillcrest, Veli Mbatha, and Rose Fourie.

Together, they form a powerful team united by resilience, courage, and a desire to give back.

The tour will span over two weeks and is more than a road trip – it is a rolling message of hope.

The team will travel through towns and cities across South Africa, meeting with amputees, visiting hospitals, speaking at local gatherings, and shining a spotlight on the challenges and victories of living with limb loss, ending again in Centurion.

McKelvey is no stranger to overcoming adversity, having lost his legs in two separate accidents: one in 1999 and another in 2008.

But instead of allowing these events to define his limitations, he chose to redefine his future.

“Life does go on,” he said, “You cannot lie down and worry all the time. You have to use the abilities you do have to inspire others. There is more to life than what has happened to you.”

He rides a BMW 1200 GS and loves to wear shorts.

“I want people to see that this is not the end of the world. Very often, the root of feeling down is self-pity. Once you get past that, you can begin to live again.”

The tour is not just about visibility but also about impact.

Many of the amputees they will meet live without access to adequate prosthetic care or support. The team aims to raise funds to help provide new prosthetic limbs and much-needed refits.

“Some people do not realise that prosthetics are not forever,” he explained.

“As your body changes, they need to be adjusted or replaced. If you cannot afford that, your quality of life drops significantly. We are here to make sure people do not fall through the cracks.”

Malherbe is a passionate rider from Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal.

He lost his leg below the knee after complications from rheumatoid arthritis and a fall during a mountain bike ride.

“My ankle was fused with screws. After the fall, one screw broke off and another came loose. I developed osteomyelitis, and eventually, amputation was the only option. Had we waited longer, it might have been an above-knee amputation,” he explained.

He now rides a Honda NC 750 DCT, an automatic motorcycle that allows him more freedom on the road.

His enthusiasm for the tour is palpable.

“I am so excited to meet other amputees and witness the joy when they receive their prosthetic limbs,” he said.

“To be part of changing someone’s life from hopelessness to confidence is an incredible feeling. Many believe their life ends when they lose a leg, but they need to see that they are not disabled. They are differently abled.”

Along the journey, the team will also collaborate with Pretoria prosthetist Bradley Beckerleg, who is working with them to ensure proper fittings and care for those receiving prosthetic limbs.

His practice is in Centurion, the starting point of the tour, one of several places where the team will stop to facilitate fittings and meet with donors.

The tour will include visits to towns like Bloemhof, Upington, Vanrhynsdorp, Langebaan, Darling, and Bredasdorp.

In Calitzdorp, the team plans to host a small celebration for six-year-old amputee Mila Benjamen, who recently received her first prosthetic.

In Gqeberha, they will meet five-year-old Libhongo, another young amputee who is receiving support through the initiative.

Rose Fourie and Veli Mbatha, two members on the team, also bring their own stories of strength and transformation.

Both have faced adversity, yet are using this opportunity to lift others and create a sense of community and purpose for amputees across the country.

While awareness is important, the team is calling on the public to get involved, whether through donations, corporate sponsorships, or simply sharing their message on social media.

The real cost of mobility is high: a new below-knee prosthetic can range from R100 000 to R140 000, and above-knee prosthetics can cost up to R190 000.

Regular refits are necessary every two to five years to prevent pain and ensure mobility.

“Wheels of Hope,” McKelvey said, “is about more than prosthetics. It is about giving people their lives back.

“If we can inspire even one person to see their future differently, then this journey will have been worth every kilometre.”

