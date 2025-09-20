Police hunt two after shooting in Laudium

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder following the shooting of a man (30) in Laudium on September 19.

The Laudium Community Policing Forum (CPF) reported that their members arrived on the scene, where they found the victim lying on the ground, and his mother was visibly traumatised.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Van Dyk said that the victim was sitting in his car at approximately 13:00 when two suspects approached and shot him.

Police reported that the victim’s mother was at the scene when police arrived, and told them that two men had shot her son before fleeing.

“Police received a complaint of a shooting incident at Mink Street, Laudium. Upon arrival, they found the mother of the victim, and she informed them that [her] son was shot on both legs by unknown coloured males who approached him while sitting in the car in front of their house.”

He said investigators searching the scene found one cartridge at the crime scene.

Van Dyk stated that an ambulance service was contacted, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Police have opened a case of attempted murder, and are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the two suspects.”

Laudium CPF Chairperson Shaheen Wahab praised the coordinated efforts of all responders.

“Our members immediately secured the area, assisted SAPS with crowd and scene management, and rendered medical support to the victim until paramedics arrived. “We also worked closely with local security companies to preserve the crime scene,” the CPF said.

The CPF also confirmed that a blue BMW 3 Series is believed to be linked to the incident, and that law enforcement has obtained footage of the vehicle as part of the investigation.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

Laudium residents are encouraged to contact SAPS on 012 374 9840 or dial 10111 if they have any information regarding this case.

ALSO READ: Man shot in Laudium home

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.