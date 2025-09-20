Man shot in Laudium home

After reports of gunfire, medics arrived at a residential property in Laudium, Centurion, on September 19, where they found a man in his twenties with gunshot wounds to both legs.

CERT-SA Centurion spokesperson Ryan Heyns said on arrival, responders found the a man with moderate injuries.

He was treated on scene by paramedics before being taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition for further medical care.

“Our Centurion crew responded to a shooting incident where a young male had sustained gunshot wounds to both legs. “He was stabilised on scene in collaboration with medical teams and transported to hospital in a stable condition,” the spokesperson said.

Heyns commended the coordinated efforts of emergency and law enforcement partners.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear and police have not yet confirmed the incident or provided more information.

