Stabbing incident leaves one in serious condition in Rietfontein

A man was left in critical condition following a stabbing incident in Rietfontein on September 19 at around 20:40.

According to the Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Service, the victim suffered severe injuries, including a potential brain injury.

Etienne van Rooyen, a PVES spokesperson, said that advanced life support practitioners quickly assessed the patient.

“Emergency care practitioners with the emergency support team were able to secure the patient’s airway by performing an emergency intubation on the scene.”

He said after being stabilised, the man was transported by emergency medical services to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Van Rooyen added that situations of this nature required a swift response from emergency services.

“The swift and collaborative response by all emergency services and supporting agencies ensured the patient received advanced, life-saving care on the scene before being transported in a controlled and safe manner.”

Police were contacted for comment, but none had been received by the time of publication.

