City battles complex repairs after Pretoria blackout

Last week’s power outage affecting parts of the CBD and Pretoria West is expected to persist into this week as officials battle to repair the Bellom Princess Park feeders.

The outage that began last Thursday (September 18) was a result of theft and vandalism of the feeders. The power supply interruptions continued throughout the weekend, and officials are still not able to give an estimated time of restoration (ETR).

In the latest update, it was reported on September 22 that by 02:00, artisans had completed the critical joining of two cables.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said this was a complex and delicate task that brought the city one step closer to switching the lights back on in the affected areas.

“Building on the weekend’s efforts, where the teams laboured around the clock to expose the damaged cables and prepare the joints, attention has now shifted to the subsequent delicate stages,” Mashigo said.

“Important to note is that the integrity test on the joints has been successfully completed, and the teams are currently injecting insulating oil into the paper layers of the oil-filled cables, in line with technical specifications.

“If the oil maintains stability under pressure, the joints will be allowed to settle for a period before proceeding to the ultimate final phases of restoration,” he said.

Mashigo added that despite this progress, some areas in the Pretoria CBD remain without electricity, following the theft and vandalism of key components along Struben Street near Cowie Street.

These include the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, the Pretoria West Industrial Area, and surrounding communities.

The ETR remains unconfirmed, but the metro assures residents and businesses that updates will be shared as and when there are developments.

According to the equipment manufacturer that the City’s Energy and Electricity Business Unit consulted with, the repair work to be undertaken is complex and massive. It will take several days to complete, given the severity of the damage to the electricity infrastructure and network.

“The city recognises the inconvenience caused by this irregular and prolonged outage and sincerely appeals for patience and understanding.

“Customers can be assured that every available resource is being applied to safely and swiftly restore the full operation of the Bellom Princess Park feeders,” Mashigo said.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.