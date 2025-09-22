Metro releases incentive toolkit to attract investors

The Tshwane metro has approved and released a new investment incentive toolkit to both aid and guide new investment to boost economic growth.

MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Sarah Mabotsa, said the toolkit highlights financial and non-financial incentives, sector data, and opportunities.

The launch of the toolkit follows the investment summit which secured R86-billion in pledges, including R16-billion for 22 construction, renewable energy, transport, tourism, and manufacturing projects.

Mabotsa described the toolkit as part of Tshwane’s Multiparty Coalition Government’s commitment to speed up economic growth, reduce red tape and enhance investment and job creation in the capital city.

“The investment incentive toolkit provides information for business leaders, potential investors and entrepreneurs who are interested in doing business in the capital city.

“It highlights Tshwane’s financial and non-financial investment incentives available to investors, as well as provides valuable statistics on the favourable investment environment and industry potential,” she explained.

The metro hosted its inaugural investment summit as part of the drive to accelerate economic growth in the capital city.

“The massive R86-billion in investment pledges from the private sector, which exceeded our target of R5-billion by more than seventeen times, is tangible evidence of the economic rise of Tshwane and of confidence that the country has in the capital city in South Africa,” said Mabotsa.

She said a massive R70-billion in investment pledges was secured for aviation, power generation and power supply projects.

“In the last year, more jobs have been created in Tshwane than the employment gains of Johannesburg, Cape Town, eThekwini and Ekurhuleni combined. The pledge of a further massive R86-billion worth of investments for Tshwane will help the capital city, the province and the country to continue on our strong trajectory of economic growth.”

She added that these investments means more jobs and more people being able to provide for their families.

“On behalf of the residents, we thank industry and business leaders for their pledges of support and investment for Tshwane. I humbly encourage other potential investors to consult our team to consider the advantages of investing in South Africa’s fastest growing, safest city.”

Mabotsa stressed that ‘Tshwane is rising’.

“Unemployment is declining and we are deeply appreciative of the businesses who making this happen by choosing Tshwane as their investment destination of choice,” she said.

A copy of the investment incentive toolkit 2025 is available from the Director: Strategic Trade and Investment, Attraction, Facilitation and Aftercare (email: [email protected]).

