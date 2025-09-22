Local news

Pretorians feast on delicious meats

Some of the meat on offer was smoked overnight for 16 hours.

September 22, 2025
Manna Maurice 1 minute read
Jess Nieuwoudt and Chricila Broderick.

Cowboys and cowgirls alike were treated to an authentic Texan smoked meat experience at the second annual Texas Smoked Meat Fest, hosted by the Capital Craft Beer Academy.

Straight from Austin, Texas, Smoke Meisters Chris and Zach Martins treated more than 300 guests to Texas-smoked meats, dry-rubbed with a pepper-heavy mixture of seasoning and smoked low and slow for up to 16 hours.

Some of the meats on offer included Wagyu Brisket Mexican Pulled Pork, and Texas Smoked Pork Sausage, with various American-themed sides.

Texan Chef, Zach Martins.

Dave Orr of Traeger Grills smoking meat.

Akeeda Ally Buccus, Capital Craft’s front-of-house manager, says the American embassy approached them to start the fest, and it fell in line with the restaurant’s habit of embracing other cultures.

 Shana Conradie and Brenden Kriel.

Diedre Wessels, Tanya Heunis, Jacques Horn, Chantelle Dawson, Eva Trietsch, and Jared Higgitt.

 Kelly Ingram, Zean Van Wyk, Danelle Ferreira and Luke Botha.

“Who doesn’t like good meat with good beer? The highlight of this is just embracing other cultures. People love the food, I mean, who doesn’t want to try wagyu brisket?” Buccus said.

Capital Craft looks forward to hosting the Suzuki Jimny gathering next week, a three-day festival at Louvain Guest Farm, as well as their Halloween event next month alongside Oktoberfest.

Michel De Almeida, Skye Renda and Shaun Grobbelaar.
Kimi Breedt, Kai, Jacques and Marius Labotsky.
Capital Craft’s Texas BBQ Fest 2025.

For more information, visit: www.capitalcraft.co.za.

