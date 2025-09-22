Pretorians feast on delicious meats

Cowboys and cowgirls alike were treated to an authentic Texan smoked meat experience at the second annual Texas Smoked Meat Fest, hosted by the Capital Craft Beer Academy.

Straight from Austin, Texas, Smoke Meisters Chris and Zach Martins treated more than 300 guests to Texas-smoked meats, dry-rubbed with a pepper-heavy mixture of seasoning and smoked low and slow for up to 16 hours.

Some of the meats on offer included Wagyu Brisket Mexican Pulled Pork, and Texas Smoked Pork Sausage, with various American-themed sides.

Akeeda Ally Buccus, Capital Craft’s front-of-house manager, says the American embassy approached them to start the fest, and it fell in line with the restaurant’s habit of embracing other cultures.

“Who doesn’t like good meat with good beer? The highlight of this is just embracing other cultures. People love the food, I mean, who doesn’t want to try wagyu brisket?” Buccus said.

Capital Craft looks forward to hosting the Suzuki Jimny gathering next week, a three-day festival at Louvain Guest Farm, as well as their Halloween event next month alongside Oktoberfest.

For more information, visit: www.capitalcraft.co.za.

