Hillcrest pool reopens after residents’ court victory

The Hillcrest swimming pool has officially reopened after months of closure, following a successful court battle between residents and the metro.

The Olympic-standard public pool, which had been closed since March 2024 due to a heater breakdown and water leaks, was reopened on September 17.

Ward councillor Tiaan Dippenaar confirmed that the long-awaited reopening had taken place, with both the heater and the leaks repaired.

Residents, who launched a petition and later took the matter to court, said the legal pressure forced the metro to act.

One resident confirmed that chlorine, which previously was in short supply and responsible for turning the pool water green, was delivered.

Resident Herman van der Westhuizen said they, as residents, feel ‘fantastic’ about the reopening, which now allows swimmers to use the facility for training and other activities.

“I have been using the pool for 49 years.

“The pool heaters are fixed and everything is working well. The leaks seem resolved now. Overall, it’s great that the pool is operational again,” he said.

Jean-Pierre Verster, a community activist who helped organise the petitions, described the reopening as a collective victory.

“Thank you to everyone for your hard work, dedication, and persistence in making this happen,” he said.

“This is a true victory and we are moving forward as a nation.”

The Hillcrest pool has long been regarded as a vital community asset, serving swimmers of all ages, from school learners and rehabilitation patients to professional athletes.

Residents say their fight was not only about access but also about preserving the facility for future generations.

In their most recent petition, which drew over 3 200 signatures, residents called on the metro to commit to a long-term plan for Hillcrest.

Suggestions included a partnership with private investors under the metro’s community upliftment programme (CUP) framework, allowing the facility to be sustainably managed while remaining publicly owned.

For now, however, the reopening has brought relief to hundreds of residents who rely on the pool for training, fitness, and recreation.

“This is not about politics,” said Verster. “It’s about protecting a space that brings health, hope, and unity to our community.”

The metro did not respond to Rekord’s request for comment at the time of publication.

